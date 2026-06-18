Royal Ascot 2026 day three BOYLE Sports offer: get up to £40 in free bets

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Royal Ascot 2026 rolls on Thursday with an outstanding seven-race card featuring three Group contests, and BOYLE Sports are offering new customers the chance to claim up to £40 in free bets ahead of the third day's action.

From the Chesham Stakes through to the Gold Cup, there are plenty of opportunities to make your first Royal Ascot bet even more rewarding with this welcome offer.

How the BOYLE Sports Royal Ascot welcome offer works

If you're opening a BOYLE Sports account for the first time, qualifying for this Royal Ascot offer is simple.

After registering and placing your first qualifying wager, you'll receive your free bets once that bet has settled, giving you extra funds to use throughout the third day or later in the Royal Ascot meeting.

Steps to claim your BOYLE Sports Royal Ascot bonus

Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer :

Complete the registration process. Deposit the qualifying amount using an eligible payment method. Place your first qualifying bet at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying wager settles, your free bets will be credited automatically. Once the qualifying bet is settled, the free bets are credited and ready to use on other races throughout the Festival.

BOYLE Sports R oyal Ascot promotion: key terms

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for BOYLE Sports' Ascot betting offer:

18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only.

Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs.

Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify.

Free bets expire in 7 days.

Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply.

Account & Payment method restrictions apply.

1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only.

T&Cs Apply

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot day three race guide

Day three is also Ladies' Day at Royal Ascot, with the feature race being the Gold Cup, which is the meeting's most prestigious race.

The Gold Cup always crowns the kings of the staying division, with the likes of the great Stradivarius, Kyprios and Big Orange among its recent roll of honour. Last year's winner was Trawlerman, who was not for catching from the front.

However, he is uncertain to make this year's running and Scandinavia is a red-hot favourite to become another staying legend for Aidan O'Brien.

The four-year-old won the St Leger last year and he has been flawless in two runs so far in 2025. He is likely to be Ryan Moore's pick of O'Brien's runners.

A fascinating rematch could take place from the St Leger, as runner-up Rahiebb is also a leading candidate. He is already a winner this year in the Yorkshire Cup.

While Trawlerman may not run, could this finally be the year for Sweet William for John and Thady Gosden? He has run gallant races in defeat in the last two Gold Cups.

The Ribblesdale Stakes plays the starring role on the undercard and the Group 2 over 1m4f can unearth an Irish Oaks contender.

Its previous winners include Warm Heart, Magical Lagoon, Star Catcher and Magic Wand, who all went on to win Group 1 races.

The Chesham Stakes has moved from its Saturday slot to the opening race on Thursday. It can throw up leading Classic hopes for next year, or reward those two-year-olds who have shown good precocity.

The Hampton Court Stakes is day three's other Group race, while tricky handicaps come with the King George V Stakes, Britannia Stakes and the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Racing Post selections for Royal Ascot day three

With BOYLE Sports offering up to £40 in free bets , here are a couple of selections from Racing Post expert Joel Rees to consider.

Arc Ole Ole to win the King George V Stakes Handicap @ 16-1 with BOYLE Sports.

Rahiebb to win the Gold Cup @ 13-2 with BOYLE Sports.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Royal Ascot 2026 Thursday race schedule

Thursday 18 June

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot day three FAQs

When does Royal Ascot 2026 day three start?

The opening race on Royal Ascot day three is the Chesham Stakes at 2:30pm. Thursday's card features seven races, including three Group contests.

What races are on Royal Ascot day three?

The opening day features the Chesham Stakes, King George V Stakes Handicap, Ribblesdale Stakes, Gold Cup, Britannia Stakes Handicap, Hampton Court Stakes and Buckingham Palace Stakes Handicap.

Can I place an each-way bet using a Royal Ascot free bet?

Many bookmakers allow free bets to be used on each-way wagers, although terms and conditions vary between operators. Check the promotion details before placing your bet.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.