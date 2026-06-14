Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers and free bets: get up to £700

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Best Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers

Royal Ascot 2026 returns next week with five days of world-class Flat racing, bringing together the sport's biggest stars, international challengers and some of the year's best bookmaker promotions.

Whether you're backing the favourites in the Group 1 races or searching for value in the fiercely competitive handicaps, new customers can claim hundreds of pounds in free bets and welcome bonuses throughout the meeting.

Across all major bookmakers, it's possible to unlock more than £700 in Royal Ascot free bets.

Total value will vary depending on the bookmakers you're already registered with.



How to claim Royal Ascot 2026 betting offers

If you're opening a bookmaker account for the first time, claiming a Royal Ascot welcome offer is usually quick and straightforward.

Most promotions follow a similar process:

Click through to your chosen bookmaker and select Join or Sign Up Complete the registration process and verify your account Make the qualifying deposit (typically £5 or £10) Place your qualifying bet at the minimum required odds Receive your free bets once your qualifying wager has been placed or settled

Many of these offers can be used throughout Royal Ascot, giving you extra betting opportunities across all five days of the meeting.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival preview

Royal Ascot 2026 is the jewel in Britain's Flat racing crown, with a spectacular five days of racing taking place at the picturesque Ascot racecourse in the middle of June.

The opening day begins with a bang, with three of the best Group 1s on show. It kicks off with the Queen Anne Stakes before the best speedsters from across the globe run in the King Charles III Stakes, while there is an epic clash of the 2,000 Guineas winners in the St James's Palace Stakes.

On day two, it is all about the best middle-distance horses in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Ascot could get a special treat this year, with superstars Daryz and Ombudsman taking each other on.

Royal Ascot's pinnacle race headlines day three, with the Gold Cup centre stage. It's the most extreme test of a racecourse, being over 2m4f. There could be a big duel in it this year between Scandinavia and Trawlerman.

Day four sees two more Group 1s take place, as the best fillies over a mile run in the Coronation Stakes. The Irish 1,000 Guineas winner, Precise, is set to be the star on show.

There is also the Commonwealth Cup for three-year-old sprinters, for which the Karl Burke-trained Venetian Sun is the favourite.

Royal Ascot comes to an end with day five, which is headlined by the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes over 6f.

Named in honour of the late monarch, it could have a big international representation from Australia and Japan.

Royal Ascot 2026 day one race schedule

Tuesday June 16

Royal Ascot 2026 betting FAQs

What is a Royal Ascot free bet?

A Royal Ascot free bet is a bookmaker promotion that allows you to place a wager without using your own funds. If your selection wins, you keep the winnings, although the free bet stake itself is usually not returned.

How do I claim Royal Ascot betting offers?

Sign up with an eligible bookmaker, complete the registration process, make the qualifying deposit and place your first bet. Once you've met the offer requirements, your free bets will be credited to your account.

Do I need a new account?

Yes. Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only, although existing customers may also receive personalised promotions during the meeting.

What is the usual qualifying bet?

Most bookmakers require a qualifying bet of £5 or £10 at minimum odds, although the exact requirements differ between operators.

Can I use free bets on any Royal Ascot race?

In most cases, yes. Free bets can usually be used across the entire Royal Ascot meeting, although some promotions may exclude specific races or markets. Always check the terms and conditions.

How long do Royal Ascot free bets last?

Expiry dates vary by bookmaker, but most free bets remain valid for between seven and 30 days after being credited.

Are stakes returned when using free bets?

No. If you use a £10 free bet on a winning selection at 3-1, you'll receive £30 in winnings, but not the original £10 stake.

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.