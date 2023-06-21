Royal Ascot 2023: existing customer day 3 free bets and bonuses

If you’ve been following our coverage of Royal Ascot 2023, you’ll already know some show-stopping promotions are available. These include free bets, enhanced odds, cashback, extra places each-way and more.

But why are all the best bonuses reserved for new customers? The short answer is that they’re not and there are plenty of great deals for those already registered with a betting app. You won’t see existing customer offers promoted as much, but they exist and are better than many welcome deals.

Fancy finding out more? Keep reading as we introduce you to the best and most generous betting deals for existing customers.

Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

Below is a list of the most popular bonuses available to new and existing customers. If you already have an account with the bookies mentioned, you should take a closer look at these deals before making predictions on the results from Berkshire this week.

If you don’t already have an account, you can claim the welcome bonus free bet, the deals listed and everything else on the promotion tab. Remember, every offer comes with its terms and conditions, which you should read before registering.

Ladbrokes extra places

Every day Ladbrokes offer extra places for UK and Irish racing and Royal Ascot will be no different. You can compare the odds on Racing Post products by clicking any odds button and see how many Ladbrokes are offering. If you want to find out all available then head to the promotions page on the Ladbrokes website. If you need a new account to claim the extra places, sign up here .

Coral racing bundles

A new initiative by Coral allows you to buy free bets, if you do this you’ll get over double the amount you pay in free bets. Each bundle you buy will give you free bets to be used on selected markets which will be made clear at the time. Their regular offering is pay £2 for a £5 bundle or pay £5 for a £10 bundle but make sure you check during Royal Ascot for further details. You can sign up for a new Coral account here to claim your bundles.

William Hill lengthen your odds

With William Hills unique lengthen your odds feature you can get paid bigger odds on every UK race, that includes every Royal Ascot race. That means bigger win, bigger odds. If you think an odds-on favourite will win but want a bigger price, you can choose how far they will win by and get a bigger price. View this offer and more with William Hill .

bet365 price promise

bet365 will not be beaten on price on any horse for all UK and Irish races shown live on ITV Racing. This year the first six races each day will be shown so that’s 30 of the 35 races this applies to. It applies to bets placed on win and each-way fixed odds markets from 10am on the day of the race up to 15 minutes before the scheduled off time for each ITV race. Prices are matches against selected bookmaker and bet restrictions and T&Cs apply. Sign up to bet365 here .

Paddy Power free bet drops

For Royal Ascot, Paddy Power will offer existing customers their popular free bet drops each day plus a huge array of extra each-way places available across the five days of the meeting. Make sure you check back each day to make sure you take full advantage of these concessions. You can read about this and sign up to an account here .

Betfair daily £10 free bet

Get a £10 free bet when you bet £10 worth of multiples on UK & Irish horse racing every day of Royal Ascot. Opt-in required. Valid on UK & Irish horse racing multiples every day of Royal Ascot. Free bet valid for 48 hours on horse racing multiples. Combined minimum odds of 2.0. Max one per day. Qualifying bets must be placed after 6pm prior to the qualifying races. Sportsbook exclusive. View this and more or sign up for a new account here .

Sky Bet money-back special each day

Sky Bet are the kings of the money-back special and this year is no different. Look out each day for if there is a race this applies to. Each person has their own limit on the refund so you’ll need to sign up to a new account here or log in to your existing account to find out.

Tote Guarantee

Tote will always pay at least SP on win bets and if the Tote dividend is greater they’ll pay out at that price. Tote.co.uk, tote.ie, Tote app and selected UK and Irish racecourse customers only. Promotion applies to Tote Win and win part of each way bets on all UK and Irish races. To get involved sign up here .

Our three favourite bonuses for existing customers

As you’ll see from above, there’s no shortage of great deals for existing players, but which are the best offers? To help cut down the field, we’ve listed our three favourite Royal Ascot bonuses available to all bettors.

Best odds guaranteed

You have enough on your plate trying to find a horse worth backing without having to worry if the odds will shorten or grow. The best odds guaranteed (BOG) promotion covers you for both possible outcomes, ensuring if the odds change between you placing the bet and the result you’ll always get the higher offer.

Extra places each-way

Royal Ascot is known and loved for its large fields, competitive races and winners at big odds. That means it's attractive to each-way bettors who will enjoy enhanced place terms. Get an extra place on the big events, like 1/4 the odds a place 1-2-3 to 1/4 the odds a place 1-2-3-4.

Price boosts

The best-loved bookies boost their odds on the most popular runners of the week, including those short-priced favourites. Back your chosen horse at enhanced odds and boost your balance if the race goes according to plan.

How to use your promotions

When you have decided on the runners you wish to back at Royal Ascot, with the action from Tuesday to Saturday, you should then look at the available promotions. Keep the odds of your pick in mind when looking through the promotions.

If you’re backing one at a price, consider using the enhanced each-way but if you’re on the favourite look for enhanced odds or best price guaranteed.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the gambling risks and take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

