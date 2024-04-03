Rory McIlroy betting offer: Get odds of 80-1 for McIlroy to win Valero Texas Open & US Masters + bag £30 in free bets
Enjoy the golf this April with Sky Bet's free bets offer.et365's January betting bonus Sky Bet are welcoming new customers with a generous £30 in free bets, perfect for the Valero Texas Open and The Masters.
Claim £30 in free Rory McIlroy bets with Sky Bet's offer and get 80-1 odds
Rory McIlroy has a busy couple of weeks with the Texas Open and then straight into the action at The Masters. Ranked second in the world, McIlroy will be keen to build some momentum at the Valero Texas Open this week ahead of The Masters, where he'll be looking to complete the career Grand Slam. You can back McIlroy to win both competitions with huge odds of 80-1 with Sky Bet, plus you can get £30 in free bets with Sky Bet.
Simply register with Sky Bet and follow the provided steps to indulge in this exclusive offer of £30 in free bets.
How to redeem Your Sky Bet betting offer
Outlined below are the steps to join Sky Bet and secure your £30 free bet for use on any events in April. It's a straightforward and secure process.
To unlock your £30 in Sky Bet free bets, follow these steps:
- Click here to create your account with Sky Bet
- Make a deposit of £5 or more using a card & place a bet
- Make a 5p qualifying bet on a relevant market
- Once your qualifying bet settles, you'll be credited with 3 x £10 bet tokens
- Free bets are valid for 30 days
Sky Bet Rory McIlroy golf betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
Here are Sky Bet's sign-up offer terms and conditions:
- New customers only
- First single & E/W bet only
- 5p minimum stake
- Odds of 1-1 or greater
- 3 x £10 bet tokens
- Free bet stakes not included in returns
- Free bets exclude virtual
- Free bets are non withdrawable
- Free bets expire after 30 days
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
- 18+. begambleaware.org
How to use your £30 in free Rory McIlroy golf bets in April
Here are some key things to note ahead of this week's Texas Open, where you can use your recently acquired Sky Bet free bets:
Where to watch the Dubai Invitational
Live on Sky Sports Golf from 1.15pm on Thursday.
Dubai Creek course guide
- Course TPC San Antonio (Oaks Course), San Antonio, Texas
- Prize money $9.2 million ($1.656 million winner’s share)
- Length 7,435 yards
- Par 72 – three par-fives; 11 par-fours; four par-threes
- Field 156 (36-hole cut on Friday night)
- Highest-ranked players in field (world ranking in brackets) Rory McIlroy (2), Brian Harman (8), Ludvig Åberg (8), Max Homa (10), Tommy Fleetwood (12)
- When to watch Live on Sky Sports Golf from 1.15am on Thursday
- Time difference Texas is six hours behind the UK and Ireland
To discover more horse racing betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Betting Offers
- William Hill Betting Offers
- Coral Betting Offers
- bet365 Betting Offers
- Sky Bet Betting Offers
- Betfair Betting Offers
- Paddy Power Betting Offers
- Tote Betting Offers
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on 3 April 2024inBetting offers
Last updated 16:30, 3 April 2024
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa bet builder tips for a 25-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League free bets
- Arsenal vs Luton Town free bets: Get £30 in Premier League free bets with bet365
- Manchester City vs Arsenal bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for 1+ shots on target: Premier League Free Bets
- Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League betting offer: Get £60 in free bets with William Hill this weekend
- Manchester City vs Arsenal betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 40-1 for 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet
- Manchester City vs Aston Villa bet builder tips for a 25-1 payout + get £40 in Premier League free bets
- Arsenal vs Luton Town free bets: Get £30 in Premier League free bets with bet365
- Manchester City vs Arsenal bet builder tips & best bets + get 40-1 for 1+ shots on target: Premier League Free Bets
- Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League betting offer: Get £60 in free bets with William Hill this weekend
- Manchester City vs Arsenal betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 40-1 for 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet