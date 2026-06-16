Queen Anne Stakes offer: £30 free bets when you bet on Royal Ascot's first race

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Royal Ascot 2026 gets underway today with the prestigious Queen Anne Stakes first up, and Tote are giving new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the opening race.

Whether you're backing the favourite in the Queen Anne Stakes or taking on the market with an outsider, this exclusive promotion gives you some extra spending power to use on the rest of today's Royal Ascot card, which features seven races and three Group 1 contests.

How the Tote Queen Anne Stakes offer works

New customers can unlock this Royal Ascot promotion by placing their first qualifying bet on today's opening race at Ascot.

Once your qualifying bet has settled, you'll receive £30 in Tote free bets to use on each race throughout day one of Royal Ascot.

How to claim the Tote Royal Ascot offer

Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:

Register a new Tote account using the links on this page. Enter promo code RABTTC during registration. Deposit at least £5. Place your first £5 bet on the Queen Anne Stakes (2:30 pm), the first race at Ascot today. (Each-way bets require a minimum £5 win and £5 place stake.) Once your qualifying bet has settled, your £30 Tote Credit will be awarded within 48 hours. Use your Tote Credit on Ascot racing before it expires.

Tote Royal Ascot offer: key terms

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Tote's Bet Through the Card offer for Royal Ascot day one :

New online customers only.

Use promo code RABTTC when registering.

Place your first £5 bet on the first race at Ascot.

Offer available each day of Royal Ascot between 16-20 June 2026.

Receive £30 Tote Credit.

Tote Credit is valid on Ascot racing only.

Credit expires before the final race on Saturday 20 June.

One offer per customer.

UK and ROI customers aged 18+ only.

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Queen Anne Stakes preview

Royal Ascot wastes no time getting into full steam, with the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes kicking off the royal meeting on Tuesday.

Charlie Appleby heads into the race with a strong hand, with Godolphin’s retained rider opting for Notable Speech over Opera Ballo.

Notable Speech burst onto the scene with a commanding 2,000 Guineas success two seasons ago and has since added four Group 1 mile victories worldwide, underlining his class with a dominant Lockinge Stakes win at Newbury last month.

Opera Ballo, while not yet boasting a CV of the same depth, is rapidly improving after landing the bet365 Mile at Sandown under a penalty. The Godolphin pair are both rated 125, putting them 4lb clear of their nearest rival on official figures.

However, Notable Speech has yet to fully convince at the last two Royal Ascots, with the stiff finish at Ascot posing a question he has not yet answered, while Opera Ballo was able to dictate in front last time and is unlikely to enjoy such an easy lead in a deeper, more tactical renewal.

The one to give them most to think about could be More Thunder. The progressive five-year-old was short of a recent run when finishing just two lengths behind Notable Speech at Newbury and remains lightly raced at a mile. He had previously bolted up in the Hungerford Stakes before an eye-catching fourth from a wide draw in the Prix de la Forêt.

He also went close in last year’s Wokingham at this track, but appears a different proposition now and can be expected to stay on strongest in the closing stages.

Royal Ascot 2026 Tuesday race schedule

The Queen Anne Stakes is only the beginning of a superb opening day at Royal Ascot. Once your Tote free bets arrive, you'll still have plenty of opportunities to get involved with the rest of today's races

Tuesday June 16

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Queen Anne Stakes offer FAQs

What race qualifies for the Tote offer?

You must place your first qualifying £5 bet on the Queen Anne Stakes, which is the first race at Ascot on each day of the promotion.

How much Tote Credit do I receive?

Eligible new customers receive £30 in free bets after their qualifying bet has settled.

Can I use the Tote Credit on any race?

The Tote Credit can only be used on Ascot racing and expires before the start of the final race on Saturday, 20 June 2026.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.