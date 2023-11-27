PSG v Newcastle betting offer: 40-1 a shot on target with Sky Bet
If you want to get the most out of this Tuesday's game between PSG and Newcastle in the Champions League, we have fantastic news for you - Sky Bet has a great offer of a 40-1 payout for a shot on target in the game. All you have to do is follow the steps below to sign up and grab your offer:
Dubbed the competition's group of death after the draw, Group F has not disappointed in this season's Champions League with plenty still to play for heading into this week's matches.
PSG are in a better position in second on six points but Newcastle are only two behind them and a win for the Magpies would be a tremendous boost.
With both clubs pushing for a place in the knockout stages, expect an open and attacking affair - and if there is a shot on target, you will received £40 in free bets to use thanks to Sky Bet's offer.
Simply register with Sky Bet and take the following steps to take advantage of this PSG v Newcastle betting offer.
How to claim your PSG v Newcastle betting offer ahead of this Tuesday's Champions League clash
Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab this 40-1 odds offer on PSG v Newcastle.
- Click here to register at Sky Bet
- Select the 'Join' button on the homepage
- Register for an account
- Create a username and password
- Deposit £10+ using a card
- Bet £1 on 1+ shots on target in the game
- When there is a shot on target, you will receive £40 in free bets
Sky Bet PSG v Newcastle betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new PSG v Newcastle betting offer before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.
- New UK & ROI customers only
- Min/max stake £1
- Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours
- First single and each-way bet only
- 4 x £10 bet tokens
- Free bet stakes not included in returns
- Free bets exclude virtuals
- Free bets non-withdrawable
- Free bets expire after 30 days
- Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply
- 18+, begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&Cs
Champions League schedule + where to spend your £40 in PSG v Newcastle free bets
This year's Champions League offers some highly anticipated encounters. The good news is that you can use the free bets potentially won from this offer on any of the week's upcoming Champions League matches:
Wednesday, November 29
- 17:45 - Galatasaray v Manchester United
- 17:45 - Sevilla v PSV
- 20:00 - Bayern Munich v Copenhagen
- 20:00 - Real Madrid v Napoli
- 20:00 - Real Sociedad v RB Salzburg
- 20:00 - Braga v Union Berlin
- 20:00 - Arsenal v Lens
- 20:00 - Benfica v Inter
Why bet on the Champions League with Sky Bet?
Sky Bet provides some of the best betting odds on the Champions League every year, and offers one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.
They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.
