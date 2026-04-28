PSG v Bayern Munich: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

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Only four clubs are left standing in the battle to be crowned champions of Europe and the semi-finals begin with a humdinger between Champions League holders PSG and tournament favourites Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes tonight.

The continental heavyweights have already met in this season's competition as Luis Diaz's double helped Bayern win 2-1 in the French capital during the league phase.

But just as was the case last term, PSG have hit top form when it matters to set up an intriguing semi-final showdown.

The first leg should be captivating viewing and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in Paris.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

The Champions League semi-final couldn't get off to a more high-profile start as the reigning European champions take on this season's favourites.

It should be a belter and, with so much attacking quality on show, goals seem a certainty.

Both PSG and Bayern Munich have scored a tournament-hight 38 goals apiece in this season's Champions League and there were three goals when the European heavyweights met in the league phase at the start of November.

Paddy Power go 1-500 that there is at least one in Tuesday's rematch, making their enhanced sign-up offer of 50-1 that a goal will be scored an appealing one.

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using the promo code YFBDGV

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on the over 0.5 goals market before kick off in PSG vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, April 28

5. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

8. You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 28



Paddy Power's PSG v Bayern Munich betting sign-up offer : terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for PSG vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.

Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer.

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 28



When is PSG vs Bayern Munich?

PSG host Bayern Munich in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, April 28, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is PSG vs Bayern Munich being played?

The Champions League seni-final first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Where can I watch PSG vs Bayern Munich?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of the first Champions League semi-final on Amazon Prime Video.

What are the odds for PSG vs Bayern Munich?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg between PSG and Bayern Munich:

Match result Odds PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich 7-4

Draw 14-5



Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.