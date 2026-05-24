Premier League odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Everton with Sky Bet

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A shocking season and Tuesday's loss at Chelsea mean Tottenham's bid for Premier League survival has come down to the final day.

Spurs cannot afford to leave anything to chance with West Ham breathing down their neck and Sunday's showdown with Everton is likely to turn to a frantic affair, making Sky Bet's new-customer offer of 50-1 for a goal is scored at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium an appealing one.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Sky Bet account.

Tottenham simply need to avoid defeat if they are to avoid a shock relegation. However, nothing has been simple for Spurs this season and while their attack can trouble Everton, keeping them out may prove tricky.

Roberto De Zerbi's have managed just one clean sheet in 16 games and Cristian Romero's continued absence means the Italian manager will have to put out a weakened backline again.

A nervy Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be watching and that may seep into the minds of Spurs' defenders. De Zerbi knows that, however, and he is likely to employ an attack-minded approach to counteract it.

In Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel Spurs certainly have the players to go on the front foot and an exciting game is expected.

Everton also have plenty of talented attackers, including Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and the last eight head-to-heads have produced a total of 28 goals so net-bulging action is certainly on the agenda in this crucial final-day fixture.

The real odds for over 0.5 goals in the match with Sky Bet are 1-66, but new customers can get 50-1 that a goal is scored in the game , which is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Click here to back a goal to be scored in Tottenham vs Everton at 50-1 with Sky Bet

How to claim your odds boost for Tottenham vs Everton

Opening an account with Sky Bet is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Open a new account. Deposit a minimum of £5 by cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in the match Tottenham vs Everton, on Sunday, May 24 Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid out in five £10 bet tokens. Free Bets are valid for 14 days, can be redeemed against football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Offer expires at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24



Sky Bet's Tottenham vs Everton betting sign-up offer : terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Tottenham vs Everton. Understanding the T&Cs will help your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

£5 minimum deposit.

When the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets").

Free Bets can be redeemed against football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Only your first £1 bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Over 18s only.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 4pm BST on Sunday, May 24



When is Tottenham vs Everton?

Tottenham take on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, May 24, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm BST.

Where is Tottenham vs Everton being played?

The Premier League match between Tottenham vs Everton will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Tottenham vs Everton?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Tottenham vs Everton on Sky Sports Main Event.

What are the odds for Tottenham vs Everton?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham vs Everton:

Match result Odds Tottenham 17-20 Everton 3-1 Draw 5-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

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