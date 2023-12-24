Premier League Football Amazon Prime Christmas 2024 schedule, where to watch + £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

It's that time of the year again, where Amazon Prime are set to televise a slate of top-flight matches across the Christmas period, commencing on Boxing Day. You won't want to miss out on some standout clashes, with the likes of Manchester United v Aston Villa, Everton v Manchester City and Arsenal v West Ham all taking place exclusively on the streaming giant.

The even better news is that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free football bet on Premier League matches to go along with the Amazon Prime Special.

Grab your £40 Paddy Power football free bet bonus here .

Full Amazon Prime Special Premier League Football Schedule

Amazon Prime hosts big matches from Boxing Day (December 26) to the December 28. Here's the full schedule of games. Don't forget that you can claim a £40 Paddy Power free bet here to spend on these matches:

Tuesday, December 26 2023

12.30pm - Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

3.00pm - AFC Bournemouth v Fulham

3.00pm - Sheffield United v Luton Town

5.30pm - Burnley v Liverpool

8.00pm - Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wednesday, December 27 2023

7.30pm - Brentford v Wolves

7.30pm - Chelsea v Crystal Palace

8.15pm - Everton v Manchester City

Thursday, December 28 2023

7.30pm - Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

8.15pm - Arsenal v West Ham United

How can I watch the Amazon Prime Premier League Special?

UK Amazon Prime members in England, Scotland, Wales & Northern Ireland can watch Premier League matches on Amazon Prime at no additional cost. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up to a 30-day free trial from Amazon to watch the matches (£8.99/month or £95/year) or through Prime Video subscription (at £5.99/month).

Amazon Prime Premier League Special: who are the favourites and where to spend your Paddy Power free Bets?

The Boxing Day fixture list has a number of fixtures which are difficult to call at both ends of the Premier League table. High flying Aston Villa face a tricky assignment away to Manchester United, and despite their title-challenging form they have historically struggled at Old Trafford.

At the bottom, Sheffield United host Luton Town with both sides desperate for points, while Brighton against Tottenham and Newcastle against Nottingham Forest are also fascinatingly poised. A four-fold accumulator could be the play on Boxing Day.

Paddy Power Amazon Prime Special Premier League Odds

Manchester United to beat Aston Villa @13-10

Brentford to beat Wolves @Evens

Luton Town to beat Sheffield United @11-5

Newcastle and Nottingham Forest to draw@ 7-2

A £10 bet on this four-fold accumulator would return £662.40 with Paddy Power.

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power. Correct as of 1.00pm on Wednesday, December 20





Grab a £40 Paddy Power Football Free Bet on Premier League Boxing Day matches

Previously, we mentioned that Paddy Power is offering a £40 free bet for the Amazon Prime special Premier League football matches.

Now, you can follow these straightforward steps outlined below to claim your £40 free bet and use it on the Amazon Prime special Premier League football matches. It's a quick, secure, and hassle-free process.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power Amazon Prime Football betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.