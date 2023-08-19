Premier League betting offer, tips and predictions: bag £40 in free bets with Sky Bet for this weekend’s matches

Get ready for a thrilling weekend of Premier League action. Sky Bet has an amazing offer just for you – place a £10 bet on any football market this weekend and you'll receive £40 in free bets.

Click here to claim £40 in free bets from Sky bet

There is a full house of Premier League and EFL action this weekend so keep reading for our tips and predictions for the best bets from each of these leagues. With this offer from Sky Bet you could also use your free bets to place an accumulator on our selections. Start by signing up for a Sky Bet account using the links in this article

Whether you're cheering for the favourites or hoping for an upset, now is the perfect time to put your football knowledge to the test. Register today and claim your £40 in free bets from Sky Bet when placing a £10 bet.

Sky Bet Premier League betting offer: £40 in free bets for matches this weekend

Here’s your chance to claim £40 in free bets guaranteed to spend on any Premier League match this weekend, as well as the rest of the weekend’s Premier League games when you stake just £10.

All you have to do to claim this fantastic EPL betting offer is sign up for Sky Bet and follow the instructions in this article.

How to claim your Sky Bet betting offer ahead of this weekend’s Premier League matches

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward. This guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 free bet to place on any of the Premier League clashes this weekend.

Select the ‘Join’ button on the homepage

Register for an account

Create a username and password

Deposit £10+ using a card

Bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1/1 or greater

£40 worth of acca free bet tokens will be added to your balance

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We advise reading the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

New UK & ROI customers only

First single and e/w bet only

Odds of 1/1 or greater

4x £10 bet token

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets for football accumulators only

Free bets are non withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

Premier League schedule this weekend + where to spend your £40 in Sky Bet Premier League free bets

This weekend brings exciting Premier League clashes. Saturday highlights include Spurs v Man United and Man City v Newcastle. Sunday features West Ham v Chelsea. Don't miss the marquee match-ups.

Friday, August 18

7.45pm - Nottingham Forest v Sheffield United

Saturday, August 19

3.00pm - Fulham v Brentford

3.00pm - Liverpool v Bournemouth

3.00pm - Wolves v Brighton

5.30pm - Spurs v Man United

8.00pm - Man City v Newcastle

Sunday, August 20

2.00pm - Aston Villa v Everton

4.30pm - West Ham v Chelsea

Monday, August 21

8.00pm - Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Tips to spend your £40 in Sky Bet free bets on

With £40 in free accumulator bets being offered by Sky bet we’ve provided some suggestions of which teams to include in your acca.

Brighton to beat Wolves

Ipswich to beat QPR

Peterborough to beat Northampton

Gillingham to beat Crawley

Why bet on Premier League matches with Sky Bet?

Sky Bet provide some of the best Premier League betting odds on the weekend, and offer one of the most comprehensive levels of coverage of all the fixtures.

They also provide the most up-to-date information on injuries, form and team news, allowing bettors to make the most informed decisions when deciding which teams to back. Their odds are quite competitive too, meaning that bettors can find the best value for their bets.

Sky Bet offer market best prices on bets

Sky Bet offers the best price on many of the weekend’s Premier League games. Check any respected betting odds comparison app, and you’ll see Sky Bets are often ahead of the competition on certain picks.

Promotions and specials

Sky Bet offers profit boosts, cashback, and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Sky Bet website and app. Check what’s available before placing your bets. There may be an easier way to gamble on a match.

To discover more Premier League betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top Sky Bets in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.