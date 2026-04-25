Premier League odds boost: Get 50-1 Arsenal to beat Newcastle with Paddy Power

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With Manchester City engaged in an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this afternoon, Arsenal have a great chance to get back on track and regain the lead in the Premier League title race by beating Newcastle.

Damaging defeats at home to Bournemouth and away to the Citizens have seen the Gunners relinquish top spot, but Newcastle have a dismal record at the Emirates and Paddy Power are offering Racing Post readers a chance to back Arsenal to win the match at enhanced odds of 50-1 .

Claiming this new-customer bonus is quick and easy. Read on for full details on how to sign up , and secure your enhanced odds, but remember to check the full terms and conditions before the game kicks off at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Newcastle odds boost offer: Get 50-1 on Arsenal to win

It was only a few weeks ago that all the talk was about Arsenal potentially winning four trophies this season, but they have since lost the EFL Cup final, been beaten by Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup and now trail Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

There is no more margin for error for Mikel Arteta's side and they will be anxious to atone for recent league losses to Bournemouth and City by beating Newcastle at the Emirates.

Eddie Howe's side could be considered ideal opponents for the Gunners at this difficult time as they have drawn one and lost 12 of their last 13 visits to Arsenal and have lost eight of their last 11 Premier League games, which has led to them falling to 14th in the top-flight standings.

It's a game that could prove pivotal to determining the destination of the title and new Paddy Power customers can back Arsenal at boosted odds of 50-1.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for today's Premier League showdown at the Emirates.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDGU

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Arsenal to beat Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, April 25

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

8. You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for seven days

Offer expires at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, April 25, 2026

Paddy Power Arsenal vs Newcastle betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Arsenal vs Newcastle .

New customer offer.

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for seven days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 5.30pm BST on Saturday, April 25, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Arsenal vs Newcastle FAQs

When and where is Arsenal vs Newcastle taking place?

Arsenal will play host to Newcastle at the Emirates on Saturday, April 25 at 5.30pm BST.

How can I watch Arsenal vs Newcastle live?

Tonight's clash between Arsenal and Newcastle will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

What are the odds for Arsenal vs Newcastle?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League:

Match result Odds Arsenal 2-5 Newcastle 11-2 Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.