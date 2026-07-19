PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30

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After more than 100 matches in a magical month-plus of fantastic football, just two teams remain in the hunt to win the 2026 World Cup.

Spain will face 2022 champions Argentina in Sunday's biggest game on the planet at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey for the right to life the famous trophy and a classic contest is in store between the champions of Europe and South America.

There's still time to snap up some big-value betting offers before the big game kicks off and new customers signing up for a Matchbook PredictStreet account to can add some value to their bets by receiving their tremendous Bet £30, Get £66 in Free Bets offer using the bonus code WC66.

Claim the PredictStreet World Cup final offer

Matchbook PredictStreet's innovative format takes the stress out of making World Cup predictions as in every market you simply have to answer yes or no as to whether you think an event will happen might be right up your street.

The return is expressed as a percentage rather than the odds used by traditional bookmakers, which many people will. As an example, if you were to bet £10 on a winning selection that has a percentage of 50%, your return would be £20.

New customers signing up using the bonus code WC66 need to place and settle a qualifying bet of £30 or more at qualifying odds of 80 per cent or less, and in return, you will receive £66 in free bets within 24 hours.

These free bets will be delivered as 3 x £10 free bets for use in prediction markets, a £10 free bet to use on Matchbook's exchange, a £10 free bet for use on multiples, a £10 free bet to use on a bet builder plus a £6 free bet for you to use on any market you like!

How to predict the World Cup final with PredictStreet

Betting on the World Cup final with Matchbook PredictStreet is easy to understand.

A simple Yes or No button is beside each team's name, with the percentage probability shown on each button.

If you think the chances of Spain lifting the trophy are greater than the Yes percentage shown, that could be the bet for you. If not, betting on No might be a better option.

The percentage of each option is defined by the amount of money staked by other users of Matchbook PredictStreet, so the figure can move up or down over time as everyone has their say.

Bet Yes or No with Matchbook PredictStreet

Market odds on Matchbook PredictStreet are displayed as percentages rather than decimal or fractional odds, which makes them easy to understand for newcomers to betting.

For example, at the time of writing, Spain are 59 per cent to lift the World Cup. If you think their chances are greater than 59 per cent, you might want to take that bet by selecting the Yes button.

If you think Argentina have a better chance of retaining the trophy than their offer of 42 per cent you can selected their Yes option at that mark, or choose No for Spain at 42 per cent at the time of writing if you prefer.

Betting on the World Cup Final

Will Spain or Argentina win the World Cup?

Match preview

Spain were favourites to win the World Cup at the start of their tournament but their opening 0-0 draw with Cape Verde made some bettors think again and look elsewhere, but they are probably regretting that decision now!

La Roja made smooth progress in the tournament afterwards, winning their other two group games against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay before dispatching Austria, Portugal, Belgium and France, who had overtaken them as the market leaders, in their knockout matches.

With young star Lamine Yamal and five-goal striker Mikel Oyarzabal leading their attack, backed up by a defence that has conceded just one goal in the entire tournament, fans have high hopes that they can repeat their 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands.

Argentina have not always impressed in this tournament, but they have made relentless progress despite getting into some tough positions and remain in the hunt to retain their title.

The South American champions won all three of their group games against Algeria, Austria and Jordan but they have had to work harder in their knockout games.

They beat Cape Verde 3-2 after extra-time in a thriller in the round of 3-2, produced a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to beat Egypt and then needed extra-time again to see off ten-man Switzerland.

Lionel Messi's team broke English hearts when they staged yet another rally to come back from 1-0 behind late on against the Three Lions in their semi-final on Wednesday and now only Spain stand in their way.

Who are the favourites to triumph?

After beating France 2-0 in their semi-final, Spain are the favourites to lift the trophy. Yes is priced at 59 per cent, with No available at 42 per cent.

Our prediction

Spain did not start the tournament in great fashion, but they have got better and better as the tournament has gone on, and the way they dominated against a France team who had barely been challenged in their previous matches was impressive.

Argentina have not lost a World Cup match since their opening fixture of the 2022 finals, but they have dug themselves into several holes in this tournament, and it won't be as easy for them to extricate themselves against Spain, so taking the Yes option on Spain to win the trophy is appealing.

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

FAQs

Who are the favourites to win the World Cup?

At the time of writing, Spain are the favourites to win the World Cup, with a Yes figure of 59 per cent.

What happens if the match goes to extra time or penalties?

With Matchbook PredictStreet's World Cup market, it does not matter how a team wins; the only thing that matters is whether they win the trophy.

If the match goes to extra time or penalties, the bet continues and is settled based on whichever team wins.

How do I qualify for the Bet £30, Get £66 offer?

All you need to do is sign up to Matchbook PredictStreet using the code WC66.

Then place and settle a qualifying bet of £30 or more to receive your £66 of free bets.

These free bets will be delivered as 3 x £10 free bets for use in prediction markets, a £10 free bet to use on Matchbook's exchange, a £10 free bet for use on multiples, a £10 free bet to use on a bet builder plus a £6 free bet for you to use on any market of your choice.

Terms and conditions apply.

What other markets are available on Matchbook PredictStreet?

You might be interested to back Argentina to win from behind, as they did against England, which currently has a Yes price of just 5 per cent, or as part of the fallout from that match, Thomas Tuchel is on offer at a Yes price of 22 per cent to have left his post as England manager before August 1.

Lionel Messi didn't manage to breach the England defence himself, but he has a Yes price of 37 per cent to score against Spain in the final. Why not long on to Matchbook PredictStreet to see which other markets for the final catch your eye?

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