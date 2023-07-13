Place your bets on Wimbledon and grab up to £20 in free bets at Coral

Coral Wimbledon betting offer terms and conditions
It's important to familiarise yourself with the terms and conditions of this Coral Wimbledon betting offer. Terms include:
This offer is available to new UK & ROI customers who are 18 years of age or older.
Please remember to gamble responsibly and within your financial limits.
Your qualifying bet must have a minimum stake of £5 with odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater, excluding virtual markets.
You will receive one £20 free bet, giving you flexibility in your betting choices.
Free bets remain valid for seven days from the date of issuance. Stake not refunded.
Where to use your £20 free bets on Wimbledon matches this week
Armed with your £20 in free bets, it's time to explore some of the biggest Wimbledon matches on this week.
Match winner: back your favourite player to win their match
Set betting: predict the exact scoreline for a specific set
Total games: wager on whether the total number of games played in a match will be over or under a certain value
First set winner: predict the player who will emerge victorious in the first set
Remember that odds are subject to change, so keep an eye on the latest updates.
What's on at Wimbledon this week and where to place your bets
Here are the biggest events left for the rest of the final few days at Wimbledon. Don’t miss the important finals this weekend.
Friday, July 14
Men's single semi-finals
Women's doubles semi-finals
Saturday, July 15
Women's singles final
Men's doubles final
Sunday, July 16
Men's singles final
Women's doubles final
Why Bet on Wimbledon with Coral?
Extensive coverage: Coral offers comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon matches, providing a wide range of betting markets and options for avid tennis fans.
Competitive odds: enjoy competitive odds across various Wimbledon matches, allowing you to maximise your potential winnings.
User-friendly interface: Coral's intuitive website and mobile app ensure a seamless betting experience, making it effortless to navigate and place bets at your convenience.
Exciting promotions: Explore Coral's promotions section for additional offers, including enhanced odds and special cash-back deals, which add extra value to your Wimbledon week betting.
Responsible gambling: Coral emphasises responsible gambling and provides resources to help players set limits and seek assistance if necessary.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Harry WilsonReporter
Published on 13 July 2023Last updated 18:00, 13 July 2023