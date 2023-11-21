Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship 2024 schedule, draw, start date, TV details and betting odds

The best darts players on the planet will descend on London's iconic Alexandra Palace later this year for the 2024 Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship.

Michael Smith is the defending champion, having seen off three-time winner Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the 2023 final.

When is the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship?

The 31st edition of the PDC World Darts Championship will begin on Friday, December 15, 2023 and conclude on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

There is a four-day break between the end of the second round on Saturday, December 23 and the start of the third round, which will begin on Wednesday, December 27.

Where can I watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship?

The Ally Pally Christmas cracker will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. The PDC's worldwide broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, will show the tournament in other territories and PDCTV subscribers (excluding those based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland) can watch online.

When is the draw for the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship?

The draw for the tournament will be held at 4.30pm on Monday, November 27. Former world champions Dennis Priestly and Phil Taylor will conduct the draw which will be shown live on Sky Sports News.

2024 PDC World Darts Championship schedule

The full schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship will be announced on completion of the draw.

Who are the favourites for the PDC World Darts Championship?

Luke Humphries is the current favourite to win the 2024 Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship after winning his second Major title in as many months at November's Grand Slam of Darts. Humphries is followed in the betting by three-time PDC king Michael van Gerwen, who last won the Ally Pally spectacular in 2019, and 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price. Defending champion and world number one Michael Smith comes next followed by a resurgent Gary Anderson, champion at Alexandra Palace in 2015 and 2016. Rob Cross and Peter Wright, who have both tasted World Championship glory at the iconic north London venue, are next in the betting with tournament sponsors Paddy Power.

Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship odds

Luke Humphries 7-2

Michael van Gerwen 9-2

Gerwyn Price 5-1

Michael Smith 8-1

Gary Anderson 11-1

Rob Cross 14-1

Peter Wright 14-1

Nathan Aspinall 25-1

Josh Rock 28-1

Stephen Bunting 40-1

Danny Noppert 40-1

Jonny Clayton 40-1

Gian van Veen 40-1

Dave Chisnall 40-1

50-1 bar

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power. Correct as of 5pm on Tuesday, November 21

Previous PDC World Darts Championship winners

2023 Michael Smith

2022 Peter Wright

2021 Gerwyn Price

2020 Peter Wright

2019 Michael van Gerwen

2018 Rob Cross

2017 Michael van Gerwen

2016 Gary Anderson

2015 Gary Anderson

2014 Michael van Gerwen

2013 Phil Taylor

2012 Adrian Lewis

2011 Adrian Lewis

2010 Phil Taylor

2009 Phil Taylor

2008 John Part

2007 Raymond van Barneveld

2006 Phil Taylor

2005 Phil Taylor

2004 Phil Taylor

2003 John Part

2002 Phil Taylor

2001 Phil Taylor

2000 Phil Taylor

1999 Phil Taylor

1998 Phil Taylor

1997 Phil Taylor

1996 Phil Taylor

1995 Phil Taylor

1994 Dennis Priestley

Grab a £40 Paddy Power free bet on the PDC World Darts Championship

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet for the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship .

Well, you can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £40 free bet to place on 2024 PDC World Darts Championship. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.