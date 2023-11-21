Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship 2024 schedule, draw, start date, TV details and betting odds
The best darts players on the planet will descend on London's iconic Alexandra Palace later this year for the 2024 Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship.
Michael Smith is the defending champion, having seen off three-time winner Michael van Gerwen 7-4 in the 2023 final.
When is the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship?
The 31st edition of the PDC World Darts Championship will begin on Friday, December 15, 2023 and conclude on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
There is a four-day break between the end of the second round on Saturday, December 23 and the start of the third round, which will begin on Wednesday, December 27.
Where can I watch the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship?
The Ally Pally Christmas cracker will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK. The PDC's worldwide broadcast partners, including DAZN and Viaplay, will show the tournament in other territories and PDCTV subscribers (excluding those based in the UK, Germany, Austria & Switzerland) can watch online.
When is the draw for the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship?
The draw for the tournament will be held at 4.30pm on Monday, November 27. Former world champions Dennis Priestly and Phil Taylor will conduct the draw which will be shown live on Sky Sports News.
2024 PDC World Darts Championship schedule
The full schedule for the PDC World Darts Championship will be announced on completion of the draw.
Who are the favourites for the PDC World Darts Championship?
Luke Humphries is the current favourite to win the 2024 Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship after winning his second Major title in as many months at November's Grand Slam of Darts. Humphries is followed in the betting by three-time PDC king Michael van Gerwen, who last won the Ally Pally spectacular in 2019, and 2021 world champion Gerwyn Price. Defending champion and world number one Michael Smith comes next followed by a resurgent Gary Anderson, champion at Alexandra Palace in 2015 and 2016. Rob Cross and Peter Wright, who have both tasted World Championship glory at the iconic north London venue, are next in the betting with tournament sponsors Paddy Power.
Paddy Power PDC World Darts Championship odds
- Luke Humphries 7-2
- Michael van Gerwen 9-2
- Gerwyn Price 5-1
- Michael Smith 8-1
- Gary Anderson 11-1
- Rob Cross 14-1
- Peter Wright 14-1
- Nathan Aspinall 25-1
- Josh Rock 28-1
- Stephen Bunting 40-1
- Danny Noppert 40-1
- Jonny Clayton 40-1
- Gian van Veen 40-1
- Dave Chisnall 40-1
- 50-1 bar
Odds courtesy of Paddy Power. Correct as of 5pm on Tuesday, November 21
Previous PDC World Darts Championship winners
2023 Michael Smith
2022 Peter Wright
2021 Gerwyn Price
2020 Peter Wright
2019 Michael van Gerwen
2018 Rob Cross
2017 Michael van Gerwen
2016 Gary Anderson
2015 Gary Anderson
2014 Michael van Gerwen
2013 Phil Taylor
2012 Adrian Lewis
2011 Adrian Lewis
2010 Phil Taylor
2009 Phil Taylor
2008 John Part
2007 Raymond van Barneveld
2006 Phil Taylor
2005 Phil Taylor
2004 Phil Taylor
2003 John Part
2002 Phil Taylor
2001 Phil Taylor
2000 Phil Taylor
1999 Phil Taylor
1998 Phil Taylor
1997 Phil Taylor
1996 Phil Taylor
1995 Phil Taylor
1994 Dennis Priestley
