Paraguay vs France betting offer: get 40-1 for Kylian Mbappe to have a shot

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Kylian Mbappe made it a sensational 18 goals in 18 World Cup appearances with his brace against Sweden in the last 32 and France will be hoping for more magic from their captain when they take on Paraguay in the round of 16.

Les Bleus' skipper has six goals in four appearances at this tournament and will fancy his chances of adding to that tally against the South Americans.

New customers registering with Sky Bet don't even need the Real Madrid goal machine to score to benefit from their offer, however, as they can claim 40-1 for Mbappe to have a shot on target against Mexico when they open an account and place a qualifying bet.

Read on to find out more about that 40-1 new customer offer.

Get 40-1 for Kylian Mbappe to have 1+ shots on target against Paraguay

France have been made favourites for the World Cup following electric performances in victories over Senegal, Iraq, Norway and Sweden, and Kylian Mbappe has played a huge part in their dominant showings.

The French skipper has led by example, netting the opening goal against all of Senegal, Iraq and Sweden, and his ability to take games by the scruff of the neck has been on full show.

Mbappe is playing with confidence, as shown by his long-range stunner in France's opening win, and 13 shots on target in four games this summer highlight his willingness to let fly from anywhere.

He has now registered a shot on target in 14 competitive internationals in a row, racking up a mammoth 45 in that run, and it would be no surprise to see him keep up that streak against Paraguay.

The South Americans allowed Germany to rack up seven shots on target in their last-32 clash, which Paraguay narrowly won on penalties.

With Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola feeding him, Mbappe should cause that shaky defence plenty of problems and 40-1 for the red-hot forward to have a shot on target makes serious appeal, especially as extra-time is included when settling the bet.

How to claim your odds boost for Paraguay vs France

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Follow the steps below to create an account in plenty of time for France's World Cup round-of-16 match against Paraguay.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on Kylian Mbappe 1+ shots on target in Paraguay vs France on Saturday, July 4 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 40-1 with four £10 bet tokens for use on Build-A-Bet markets. If your bet is unsuccessful, one £10 Build-A-Bet token will be credited to the account You will receive your free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 4.



Paraguay vs France: World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Paraguay vs France .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on the Kylian Mbappe to have 1+ total shots on target market only.

First £1 single bet only.

4 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14-day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, July 4.



When is Paraguay vs France?

The World Cup round of 16 match between Paraguay and France will take place on Saturday, July 4, at 10pm BST.

Where is Paraguay vs France being played?

The match is taking place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Where can I watch Paraguay vs France?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Paraguay vs France on BBC One.

What are the odds for Paraguay vs France?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for the World Cup match between Paraguay and France:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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