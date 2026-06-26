Panama vs England betting offer: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred

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England blew Croatia away in their opening World Cup game, winning 4-2 in Arlington, and while they were held to a goalless draw by Ghana in their second clash, Thomas Tuchel's men will fancy their chances of bouncing back against eliminated Panama.

Betfred are offering an enticing 50-1 to new customers for England to win . Read on to find out more.

England have four points after two games at the World Cup and victory over Panama would almost certainly be enough to see them top Group L after a win over Croatia and a draw with Ghana.

Thomas Tuchel's outfit face Panama in their final group game and are heavy favourites to defeat the team who they beat 6-1 in the World Cup eight years ago.

Click here to claim the 50-1 offer , check the full terms and conditions, and get your Betfred account set up before kick-off.

Get 50-1 on England to win in Panama vs England with Betfred

England's World Cup campaign suffered a minor setback when they drew 0-0 with Ghana in their second game, making it their fourth major tournament in a row in which they have shared the spoils in their second match.

The Three Lions should respond positively against a Panama side who are already eliminated after losing their opening two games, both by 1-0 scorelines, to Ghana and Croatia.

The Canal Men managed just a single shot on target against Croatia and they have now won just two of their last nine games.

That is a concern against an England team who have won nine of their last 12 matches and possess the firepower to put their less illustrious opponents to the sword.

Betfred are offering a whopping 50-1 that the Three Lions get back to winning ways against Panama, who have lost all five of their previous World Cup matches.

The real odds of an England win are 1-6, so Betfred's offer makes plenty of appeal.

How to claim your odds boost for Panama vs England

Opening an account with Betfred is straightforward. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can open an account with before England's final game in Group L.

Here’s how to join:

Make your first deposit using a Debit Card registered to you. No other payment method will qualify. Use the code ENG50 when signing up. A qualifying deposit must be made directly with a debit card, or a debit card linked to Apple Pay or Truelayer (Instant Bank Transfer). No other payment method will qualify. Bet £1 Pre-Match on England to win vs Panama taking place on Saturday 27th June 2026. If your account is set to euros you will need to bet €1 or more to qualify. If your bet wins you will receive your winnings from your bet, settled at the price taken, plus odd of 50-1, paid as £50 in Bet Builder Free Bets. If your bet loses, you will receive £20 in Bet Builder Free Bets. Free Bets can be used on any bet builder markets. Free Bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and will not form part of any winnings returned. Any unused Free Bets will expire 7 days after issue.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27.



Panama vs England : World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the conditions of this offer before using Betfred's sign-up offer.

Understanding the small print will improve your understanding of the offer and how best to utilise it.

New customers only.

Use the code ENG50 when signing up.

Place a max £1 or €1 bet on England to win

First bet only.

£50 in Bet Builder Free Bets will be credited.

Free bets for Bet Builder bets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

7 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27



When is Panama vs England?

The World Cup Group L fixture between Panama and England will take place on Saturday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm BST.

Where is Panama vs England being played?

The match is taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Where can I watch Panama vs England?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Panama vs England on ITV1.

What are the odds for Panama vs England?

Here are Betfred's latest odds

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.