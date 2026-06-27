Panama vs England betting offer: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet

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England were held to a 0-0 draw by Ghana in their second World Cup game but were 4-2 winners against Croatia prior to that.

They will bid to respond positively in their final group contest against Panama, who they beat 6-1 in the World Cup eight years ago.

Fancy England to bounce back from their goalless draw against Ghana? New Sky Bet customers can get an incredible 50-1 on the Three Lions to win when they sign up and place a qualifying bet.

England were in fine form in their opening 4-2 win over Croatia but struggled to break down Ghana's low block in their second clash. They need to beat Panama in their final match to confirm top spot in Group L so should be at full throttle as they look to bounce back.

The Canal Men have only won two of their last nine games and were beaten 6-1 when these two teams met in the World Cup eight years ago. That makes the 50-1 offer from Sky Bet for England to win really catch the eye.

Check out how to claim the 50-1 offer , check the full terms and conditions, and get your Sky Bet account ready before kick-off.

Get 50-1 on England to win in Panama vs England with Sky Bet

England will be looking to bounce back after their draw with Ghana in their second game of the World Cup as they face Panama, who are already eliminated after losing 1-0 to both Ghana and Croatia.

The Canal Men managed just one shot on target against Croatia and they may struggle to break down an England team who have won nine of their last 12 matches.

Of their 14 final group games at a World Cup, England have only ever lost one and they are unbeaten in six games against Concacaf teams.

A 6-1 win over these opponents in Russia was the Three Lions' biggest win at a World Cup, which bodes well for Sky Bet's offer of 50-1 for England to beat Panama .

The real odds of England to win this game are 1-7, highlighting the value of the World Cup price boost .

How to claim your odds boost for Panama vs England

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with plenty of time for England's third World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a maximum £1 bet on England to win in Panama vs England on Saturday, June 27 at normal odds. Cashed-out or partially cashed-out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 50-1 with five £10 free bets for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your Free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27.



Panama vs England : World Cup betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Panama vs England in the World Cup .

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customers only.

£5 minimum deposit.

Place a max £1 qualifying bet on 'England to win' market only.

First £1 single bet only.

5 x £10 bet tokens.

Free bets for football BuildABets only.

Free bet stakes not included in returns.

Free bets are non-withdrawable.

14 Day free bet expiry.

Eligibility restrictions.

Further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 10pm BST on Saturday, June 27



When is Panama vs England?

The World Cup Group L fixture between Panama and England will take place on Saturday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 10pm BST.

Where is Panama vs England being played?

The match is taking place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Where can I watch Panama vs England?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Panama vs England on ITV1.

What are the odds for Panama vs England?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for tonight's World Cup fixture between Panama and England:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.