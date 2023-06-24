Paddy Power Royal Ascot day 5 offer: get up to £20 back in cash

Paddy Power are known for their daring and often humorous approach to marketing. Some of their previous campaigns have ruffled a few feathers and attracted a few laughs. But the globally popular sportsbook, based in Dublin headquarters, is deadly serious about giving their customers the best Royal Ascot.

Your offer is ready and waiting. You’ll be a registered member with the free bet tokens resting in your account in just a few clicks. Keep reading as we explain everything about Paddy Power’s latest promotion.

Paddy Power Royal Ascot offers: £20 cash back

Paddy Power love to give customers more. They offer bigger odds, more betting markets and specials, in-play betting, a modern mobile app and the latest deals. They have everything you need for this week’s action at Royal Ascot.

We’ve made signing up for an account at Paddy Power quick and easy. The handy step-by-step process below will ensure you’re signed up and using the free bet welcome bonus without delay. Your online privacy and security are always protected, including when registering and placing bets on Royal Ascot.

Add your personal information to the registration form

Decide on a username and password to protect your account

Deposit £10 or more and place a qualifying bet

£20 in cash back if your first bet loses

Paddy Power sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions attached to the welcome bonus before registering. You’ll find a selection of the most important points below, or visit the Paddy Power app for the complete list of terms.

New customers only

Deposit a minimum of £5

Place a first bet at 2.0 (evens)

Get refunded in cash if it loses

Max refund £20

Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion

Apple Pay is excluded

18+, begambleaware.org

Three advantages of betting with Paddy Power

Paddy Power is one of the industry’s most popular online sports betting apps, with the Irish firm attracting millions of users worldwide. That success is no freak luck, with punters drawn to the long list of bonuses, competition-smashing betting odds and a super-fast cash-out feature. Here are our three favourite advantages of betting with Paddy Power.

Places bets in an instant

Paddy Power have homepage quick links to the most popular races and selections of the day. Bet on your chosen runner with a single click thanks to homepage links. You can add a bet to your betslip, deposit funds and confirm in seconds. Spend more time finding winners and less time placing bets.

Enjoy robust security

Paddy Power customers benefit from Secure Socket Layer technology at every turn. Your most sensitive information, including payment details, are protected by the best in the business. SSL is the industry gold star for online betting security, allowing you to wager with complete peace of mind.

Quality customer care

The Paddy Power app is fast, simple and user-friendly. If you ever require help or information on matters relating to Paddy Power, you’ll find the customer care team ready and waiting to provide assistance. The Live Chat feature is the quickest way to get your message across and read by the customer care team.

How to spend your Paddy Power Royal Ascot cash back

The Paddy Power welcome bonus can be used on any of the live races from Royal Ascot and the schedule boasts some eyecatching events.

Take advantage of the range of markets available on each race. You can predict the winning horse or play the specials, such as the winning trainer or how many lengths will separate the champion from the runner-up in any race from Royal Ascot.

Royal Ascot day 5 schedule

2:30: Chesham Stakes

3:05: Jersey Stakes

3:40: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

4:20: Hardwicke Stakes

5:00: Wokingham Stakes

5:35: Golden Gates Stakes

6:10: Queen Alexandra Stakes

