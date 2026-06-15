Paddy Power Royal Ascot 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £5

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Royal Ascot 2026 gets underway on Tuesday with one of the strongest opening cards of the Flat racing season, and Paddy Power are giving new customers the chance to claim £40 in free bets with this welcome offer.

Whether you're backing the favourites in the Group 1 contests or hunting down a big-priced winner in one of the handicaps, this promotion gives you extra value throughout Royal Ascot.

Paddy Power Royal Ascot sign-up offer: bet £5 get £40 in free bets

Paddy Power's Royal Ascot welcome offer is designed to give new customers extra value throughout the festival.

Simply place a qualifying bet, and once it has settled you'll receive £40 in free bets, allowing you to spread your wagers across some of the biggest races on day one.

How to claim your Paddy Power Royal Ascot free bets

Claiming your Royal Ascot welcome offer is quick and straightforward.

Click Join Now and complete the registration process Deposit at least £5 using an eligible payment method Place a qualifying bet of £5 or more at minimum odds of EVS (2.0) Once your qualifying bet has settled, your £40 in free bets will be credited automatically

Paddy Power Royal Ascot offer: £40 in free bets terms and conditions

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Paddy Power's Royal Ascot betting offer:

New customers only

Minimum stake £5 on sportsbook bets

Minimum odds EVS (2.0)

Qualifying bet must be settled for free bets to be awarded

Free bets credited as bonus funds and valid for 30 days

Payment methods restricted to Pay by Bank, Debit Card & Apple Pay Free bet stake not returned with winnings

Gambleaware.org

At the Racing Post, we have rounded up all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and betting offers in one place. Across the Festival, you can claim £2,500+ in bookmaker bonuses , including offers available on each day of Royal Ascot 2026.

Royal Ascot 2026 festival preview

Royal Ascot gets underway on Tuesday with a seven-race card featuring three Group 1s, setting the tone for five days of elite Flat action at the sport’s most prestigious meeting.

Day 1 is headlined by the Queen Anne Stakes, where Notable Speech and Opera Ballo lead a strong Godolphin challenge, with More Thunder among their rivals.

The St James’s Palace Stakes is the feature, with Bow Echo attempting a double after the 2,000 Guineas, while the King Charles III Stakes brings international sprinting firepower from Australia and France.

Day 2 centres on the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, where Arc winner Daryz meets defending champion Ombudsman in what will be one of the best races of the week.

The Gold Cup dominates Day 3, with Scandinavia leading Aidan O’Brien’s charge in the staying showpiece, alongside Rahiebb and Trawlerman.

Day 4 belongs to the three-year-olds, with the Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes headlining a high-class card featuring Venetian Sun, Precise and True Love.

The meeting concludes on Saturday with the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, where Joliestar and Satono Reve headline an international sprint cast.

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot 2026 day one race schedule

Tuesday June 16

Royal Ascot betting FAQs

Can I use my Royal Ascot free bets on any race?

In most cases, yes. Once your qualifying bet has settled and your free bets have been credited, they can usually be used on any eligible Royal Ascot race. Some bookmakers may exclude certain markets, so always check the promotion's terms and conditions.

Are Royal Ascot betting offers available to existing customers?

Most Royal Ascot welcome offers are available to new customers only. However, many bookmakers also run odds boosts, extra place races and personalised promotions for existing customers throughout the five-day meeting.

What is the biggest race on Royal Ascot day one?

The St James's Palace Stakes is widely regarded as the feature race on the opening day of Royal Ascot. The Group 1 contest regularly brings together the winners of the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, making it one of the standout races of the entire festival.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.