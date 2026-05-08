Liverpool vs Chelsea: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

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Liverpool and Chelsea get Saturday''s five-match Premier League schedule started at Anfield in a 12.30pm kick-off and sparks could fly with both teams looking to bounce back after defeats in their latest top-flight matches.

The Reds are looking to hold on to fourth place in the standings while the Blues need to turn their fortunes around if they are to secure European football next season after falling to ninth in the standings. Both sides could use the three points on offer and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in the match .

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a helpful guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

Liverpool and Chelsea played out four successive goalless draws in 2022 and 2023 but since then it has been goals all the way in their matches, which showcases the appeal of Paddy Power's offer for new customers to back a goal to be scored at 50-1.

Both teams have scored in each of the last five Premier League meetings between the teams, with Chelsea's last two visits to Anfield resulting in 4-1 and 2-1 wins for the home side.

The first match between the teams this season was a 2-1 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in October, when Estevao scored a late winner for the Blues after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out the opening goal from Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool's recent games have been full of goals, with a 2-1 derby win over Everton followed by a 3-1 home success against Crystal Palace and a 3-2 away defeat to Manchester United, while Chelsea have not featured in a goalless draw in 33 matches since visiting Bournemouth in December and they went down 3-1 at home against Nottingham Forest on Monday.

The real odds of a goal being scored in the match with Paddy Power are 1-500, highlighting the value available to new customers who can get 50-1 that a goal will be scored in the Premier League clash at Anfield .

Click here to back a goal to be scored in Liverpool vs Chelsea at 50-1 with Paddy Power

How to claim your odds boost for Liverpool vs Chelsea

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can open an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Paddy Power here Open a new account using the promo code YFBDHD . Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on the over 0.5 goals market before kick-off in Liverpool vs Chelsea on Saturday, May 9 Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will receive the original stake and winnings and the remainder will be paid out in free bet builders. Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, May 9



Paddy Power's Liverpool vs Chelsea betting sign-up offer : terms and conditions

It's imperative that you read the small print before claiming Paddy Power's odds boost for Liverpool vs Chelsea. Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Maximum stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 12.30pm BST on Saturday, May 9



When is Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, May 9 with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm BST.

Where is Liverpool vs Chelsea being played?

The match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool.

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Liverpool vs Chelsea on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max.

What are the odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Saturday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea:

Match result Odds Liverpool 5-6 Chelsea 14-5 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.