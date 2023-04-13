Paddy Power Grand National Offer: Get up to £50 in Free Bets for the Festival
The three-day Grand National festival deserves something special and online sportsbook giant Paddy Power have come up with the goods. Check out this Paddy Power Grand National offer where new customers can claim up to £50 in free bets to use at their leisure. Keep reading to find out what you have to do or you can check out the Grand National betting here.
Click here to claim your £50 free bet at Paddy Power
The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new Paddy Power customers through this page. It takes just a few moments to complete and can be done from home using your desktop computer or on the move through the Paddy Power app.
Paddy Power Grand National Betting Offer: up to £50 in Free Bets for the Grand National Festival
This generous Paddy Power Grand National betting offer is available to all new players today. When you register an account with this online betting giant – we’ll explain how shortly – your first five bets on the site are insured. Paddy Power will refund your stake if any of your opening five wagers lose.
Click now to join Paddy Power, claim the welcome bonus, and bet on the Grand National Festival races.
This promotion makes it impossible to lose your bet. You keep the profits if your selection does as expected and wins the race. But if things don’t go to plan and your horse loses, the stake will be refunded as a free bet, allowing you to have another go at finding a winner.
How to claim your Paddy Power Grand National Festival Free Bets
These steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access the welcome bonus using your smartphone or laptop.
- Click here to register at Paddy Power
- Open a new account using promo code YSKAEV
- The Promo code should be automatically filled in
- Deposit a minimum of £5 using a card
- Place a single sportsbook bet
- If your bet is a loser get your stake back as a free bet
- You can repeat this 5 times
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Terms & Conditions
You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the Paddy Power Grand National welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.
- New customers only
- Deposit a minimum of £5
- Place a single £10 sportsbook bet
- Get Money as a free bet if it loses
- There are 5x free bets available
- Max refund per qualifying bet is £10
- Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion
- Apple pay is excluded
- 18+ begambleaware.org
- Click for a complete list of T&C
Why Bet on the Grand National with Paddy Power
If the Grand National welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power is the best choice for your gambling needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.
Watch Live Racing with Paddy Power
Watch every race at Aintree this week for free with the Paddy Power live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.
Paddy Power offers BOG (Best Odds Guaranteed)
Bet on any horse in any race for the Grand National Festival and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.
Paddy Power offers Free Bets for Losing Accumulators
PP offers free bets if your acca loses - simply place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.
How to spend your Paddy Power Grand National Festival Free Bets
Many races and even more markets are available to bet on at Paddy Power this week. The main attraction is the Grand National, which has blockbuster fixtures. The Aintree Bowl run on Thursday is one of the most exciting races of the week and will attract a record number of wagers this year.
A high-class field has been assembled and many have points to prove, including Ahoy Senor, but he should be a major player here nonetheless having won Grade 1s at this meeting in each of the last two years. If he can jump safely, he could continue trainer Lucinda Russell's excellent season.
For more Grand National betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:
- Ladbrokes Betting Offers
- Coral Betting Offers
- William Hill Betting Offers
- bet365 Betting Offers
- Sky Bet Betting Offers
- Betfair Betting Offers
- Tote Betting Offers
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.