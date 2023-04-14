Paddy Power Grand National each-way offer: Get £5 in free bets for the Grand National festival + six each-way places

The Grand National is the biggest race of the year for some and Irish powerhouse Paddy Power have got a superb free bet offer for the race. If you place a bet on one horse in the race they’ll let you back another for free to the same stake. That’s right, place a £10 each way bet on horse racing and get a £5 free bet.

The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new Paddy Power customers through this page. It takes just a few moments to complete and can be done from home using your desktop computer or on the move through the Paddy Power app.

Paddy Power Grand National free bets: Get six places for Grand National each-way bets

Paddy Power is one of the most generous bookmakers in the industry and this offer backs that up. It’s a nice and straightforward offer to use on the biggest race of the year. If you’re a new customer follow the instructions below and get started

to join Paddy Power, claim the welcome bonus, and bet on the Grand National.

This promotion makes it impossible to lose your bet. You keep the profits if your selection does as expected and wins the race. But if things don’t go to plan and your horse loses, the stake will be refunded as a free bet, allowing you to have another go at finding a winner.

Grand National betting offer: Get £5 in Paddy Power free bets for new customers

These steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access the welcome bonus using your smartphone or laptop.

Click to register at Paddy Power Open a new account using promo code YSKARX Deposit a minimum of £10 using a card Place a £10 single on the Grand National at min odds ½ Receive a £5 free bet to use on the Grand National

Paddy Power betting offer: terms & conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the Paddy Power Grand National welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account.

New Customer Offer.

Place a £10 Sportsbook bet at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £5 in free bets, valid 30 days.

SMS verification required.

Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded.

Only deposits via Cards will qualify.

Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled.

Your qualifying bet must be settled by 23:59 on 15/04/2023.

T&Cs apply.

for a complete list of T&C

Why Bet on the Grand National with Paddy Power?

If the Grand National isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power is the best choice for your gambling needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

Watch live racing with Paddy Power

Watch every race at Aintree this week for free with the Paddy Power live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

Paddy Power offers BOG (best odds guaranteed)

best odds guaranteed - bet on any horse in any race for the Grand National Festival and take the . Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Why bet each-way on the Grand National with Paddy Power?

Many races and even more markets are available to bet on at Paddy Power this week. The main attraction is the . With this great offer from Paddy Power you can back two horses for the price of one so we’ve got two tips below.

Back Vanillier with Paddy Power to . The Albert Bartlett winner at the 2021 Cheltenham Festival has taken his time to adjust to fences but has now got his act together. With stamina unlikely to be an issue he should put up a bold bid if taking to the iconic fences.

Coko Beach was beaten a long way in last year's National, but he has really come into his own this season and Gordon Elliott's rock-solid handicapper should give a great account. He led all the way to the second-last in last year's race and seems to be a much better horse this time around. At the age of eight, he fits the right age trends for recent winners and off just 5lb higher than last year, he is an excellent each-way option.

If you want more tips on the race then check out more expert .

For more and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:















Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Betting Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.