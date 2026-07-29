Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer: get £5 when you bet £10

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Glorious Goodwood continues on Wednesday with another outstanding day of racing, and Paddy Power are giving new customers the chance to claim a £5 reward to use on any sport.

The offer is available to new Paddy Power customers who register through the link in this article, place a qualifying £10 bet and unlock a £5 multiple to use within 30 days.

Read on for everything you need to know about claiming the Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood offer, including how to qualify and the full terms and conditions.

How to claim your Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer

Signing up with Paddy Power is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to create your account, complete your qualifying bet and receive your £5 reward.

Join Paddy Power – Register a new Paddy Power account using the link in this article. Place your qualifying bet – Deposit and place a minimum £10 bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0). Get your reward – Receive a £5 Multiple to use on any sport once your qualifying bet has been completed.

Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up so you understand exactly how the promotion works and what's required to qualify. New customer offer only.

Place a minimum £10 bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0).

Receive a £5 Multiple to use on any sport.

Reward valid for 30 days.

Only deposits made via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify.

Full terms and conditions apply. 18+ only.

Please gamble responsibly.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two preview

Wednesday's card is headlined by the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, one of the premier mile races of the Flat season and a contest that regularly attracts the very best horses from Britain, Ireland and beyond.

Bow Echo bids to enhance his growing reputation as he takes on older rivals for the first time after an excellent three-year-old campaign, while Opera Ballo and Gstaad ensure the feature race is packed with quality and intrigue.

Earlier on the card, the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes sees some of the quickest juveniles in training tackle Goodwood's demanding downhill five furlongs. Crownbreaker and Adonius are among those expected to play leading roles in another fascinating renewal.

With top-class Group racing and competitive handicaps throughout the afternoon, day two promises another memorable day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Glorious Goodwood day two race schedule

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day two.

Wednesday July 29

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.