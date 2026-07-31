Paddy Power free bets: Get a £5 free bet with this bonus code for Glorious Goodwood day four

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Looking for the latest Paddy Power bonus code? New customers can and placing a qualifying £10 bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0).

This Paddy Power welcome offer is available for a limited time and gives you a £5 multiple to use on any sport. Read on for everything you need to know about qualifying, claiming your free bets and the promotion's full terms and conditions.

How to claim your Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day two betting offer

Signing up with Paddy Power is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to create your account, complete your qualifying bet and receive your £5 reward.

. Register your new account and complete the verification process. Deposit and place a qualifying £10 bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0). Receive a £5 Multiple free bet once your qualifying wager has been placed.

Paddy Power free bets: Bonus code terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up so you understand exactly how the promotion works and what's required to qualify. New customer offer only.

Place a minimum £10 bet at minimum odds of evens (2.0).

Receive a £5 Multiple to use on any sport.

Reward valid for 30 days.

Only deposits made via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card qualify.

Full terms and conditions apply. 18+ only.

Please gamble responsibly.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood day four preview

Friday's action is headlined by the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes, one of Britain's premier five-furlong sprints and the feature race on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Night Raider will be looking to bounce back after an unlucky run at Royal Ascot, while Jakajaro has produced a string of consistent performances in Group company and looks capable of making his mark around Goodwood's sharp five furlongs.

The supporting races provide plenty more quality. The Group 3 Thoroughbred Stakes sees an exciting group of three-year-olds contest a mile, while the Coral Golden Mile once again promises to be one of the week's most competitive handicaps. Indalo arrives in excellent form after his recent success at Sandown, while Tribal Chief is expected to mount another strong challenge following an interrupted passage on his latest outing.

With high-class Group races and fiercely competitive handicaps throughout the afternoon, there's no shortage of opportunities to make the most of your Paddy Power free bets.

Day four racing schedule + where to spend your £5 in Paddy Power Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day four.

Friday July 31

With Paddy Power offering £5 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day four, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Tribal Chief to win the Coral Golden Mile @9-2 with Paddy Power

Well fancied for the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but unable to get into the race, he was strongly backed at Sandown next time. After blowing the start and giving away plenty of ground, he still finished just over three lengths behind Indalo. A cleaner break would put him firmly in the mix.

Night Raider to win the King George Stakes @11-4 with Paddy Power

Been a revelation this season since being gelded and he can continue that progress with a victory in this Group 2 contest. His progress stalled at Royal Ascot but he was drawn on the wrong side of the track and can easily be forgiven that

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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