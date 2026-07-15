Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets

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England are in the semi-finals of the World Cup and are facing their old enemy Argentina in a blockbuster game.

To celebrate, Paddy Power are offering new customers £30 in free bets when they bet £5 on the game.

Read on for full details on how to claim the offe r, important terms and conditions, and key information for new customers.

Get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 on England vs Argentina with Paddy Power

England have managed to battle their way to the World Cup semi-finals and face Argentina for a place in Sunday's final.

The defending champions have ridden their luck too, with extra-time wins against Cape Verde and Switzerland and a comeback victory over Egypt in the knockout stages.

The Three Lions also needed extra-time to get the better of Norway on Saturday but now face one of the biggest games in their history against Argentina.

Lionel Messi will be looking to solidify his claim to be the best player of all time with another World Cup win in his first ever game against these opponents, while Jude Bellingham will be hoping to continue his talismanic performances for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Paddy Power are celebrating such an important clash by offering new customers £30 in free bets when they bet £5 on this semi-final.

Click here to find out more about this enticing offer.

How to claim the World Cup offer of £30 in free bets when you bet £5 on England vs Argentina

Opening an account with Paddy Power is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim £30 in free bets when you bet £5 on England vs Argentina.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Paddy Power here Open a new account using the promo code YSKAST. Deposit a minimum of £5 by card or Apple Pay Place a £5 bet on England vs Argentina at a minimum odds of Evs. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion You will receive £30 in free bets after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm Wednesday July 15th.

Paddy Power's England vs Argentina bet £5 get £30 in free bets offer

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up for this World Cup betting offer.

England vs Argentina bet must be at Evs or better odds.

Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible.

T&C's apply . Please gamble responsibly.

Offer expires at 8pm Wednesday July 15th.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

When is England vs Argentina at the FIFA 2026 World Cup?

England vs Argentina takes place tonight and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is England vs Argentina being played?

The venue for the game is the Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta.

Where can I watch England vs Argentina?

The game is live on BBC One in the UK.

What are the odds for England vs Argentina?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for the match between England and Argentina:

Match result (90 mins) Odds England 13-8 Argentina 2-1 Draw 9-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.