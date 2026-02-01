Paddy Power Dublin Racing Festival Sunday offer: bet £10, get £60 in free bets

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The 2026 Dublin Racing Festival makes a belated return after heavy rainfall forced Saturday's card to be rescheduled to Monday, but that's not stopping Paddy Power from running a standout DRF betting offer for new customers across the Leopardstown card.

New customers can bet £10 on the opening race on Sunday and receive £60 in free bets , unlocked race by race throughout the afternoon.

This offer is ideal for punters looking to stay involved from the first race right through to the Irish Champion Hurdle.

Already registered with Paddy Power? No problem. Sky Bet are offering a massive 50-1 boost on Final Demand to win the Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10) for new customers.

How to claim the Paddy Power Dublin Racing Festival Sunday offer

Getting involved with Paddy Power’s DRF Special is simple. Follow these steps:

Register a new Paddy Power account Place a £10 win or each-way bet on the 12.40 race at Leopardstown on Sunday, February 1 Your bet must be placed at minimum odds of 1-2 (1.5) If your bet wins, you’ll receive a £10 free bet for each race from Race 2 to Race 7, totalling £60 in free bets Offer valid only if Sunday’s Dublin Racing Festival card goes ahead as scheduled.

Paddy Power DRF Special: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you read the terms and conditions for the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Dublin Racing Festival betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customer offer only

Place a £10 win or each-way bet on the 12.40 at Leopardstown (Race 1)

Minimum odds: 1-2 (1.5)

Get £10 in free bets for each race from Race 2 to Race 7

Race 8 not included

Eligible deposits: Pay by Bank, Cards and Apple Pay

Free bets subject to expiry

Full T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly

Sunday Dublin Racing Festival preview – Day 2 highlights

Sunday’s Dublin Racing Festival card features eight races, with several contests playing a key role in shaping Cheltenham Festival markets.

The action begins with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy And Maureen Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle (12.40), which is the qualifying race for the Paddy Power offer. Getting off to a strong start here is key to unlocking free bets for the rest of the card.

The Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10) is one of the day’s major talking points. Final Demand has won three Grade 1s from just six career starts and heads the market, while Kitzbuhel, winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on Boxing Day, looks an interesting contender at 10-1.

The Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle (1.40) sees Talk The Talk return after an eye-catching effort in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle. Willie Mullins, who has dominated this race over the years, again has a strong hand.

The Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2.10) is another highlight, with Solness bidding to repeat last year’s success at 4-1, while Mullins is represented by Majborough, Il Etait Temps, and Energumene.

The feature race is the Irish Champion Hurdle (3.20), where Brighterdaysahead renews rivalry with Lossiemouth in a fascinating Grade 1 clash. Ballyburn, Poniros, and Anzadam add further depth to a high-class field.

The Timeless Sash Windows Handicap Hurdle (3.52) often throws up a surprise, with favourites struggling historically. Fierce Handy and Kotkito Bello (14-1) appeal as each-way options.

Sunday's racing schedule + where to spend your Dublin Racing Festival free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Sunday of the Dublin Racing Festival

Sunday, February 1

Where to use your Paddy Power DRF free bets

Owned by Tony Bloom and Ian McAleavy, the five-year-old was a useful performer on the Flat for William Haggas, picking up some valuable prize-money, and this will be just his second start for Willie Mullins.

The Reverend landed his debut over hurdles in a maiden at Cork when last seen and, despite jumping right on a few occasions, showed plenty of ability. With that Flat background, he can only improve further.

Gordon Elliott’s runner shaped well when third behind Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth in the December Hurdle and was conceding weight to both rivals. At double-figure odds, he looks worth keeping onside.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Why bet on the Dublin Racing Festival with Paddy Power?

Paddy Power’s race-by-race DRF Special keeps punters involved throughout Sunday’s Leopardstown card, offering free bets across multiple races from a single qualifying wager.

