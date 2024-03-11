Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival £50 Free Bet: 50-1 El Fabiolo to win the Champion Chase on Wednesday

Paddy Power are renowned for giving customers more and the Dublin-based bookie have really stepped up to the plate to mark day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival by offering an incredible odds boost for the Grade 1 Queen Mother Champion Chase.

El Fabiolo dominates the betting for the Grade 1 Queen Mother Champion Chase, with the Willie Mullins-trained chaser around 1-2 to score in the feature contest on day two of the Cheltenham Festival. But our loyal readers can accept Paddy Power’s huge 50-1 odds on El Fabiolo winning .

Queen Mother Champion Chase preview – plus El Fabiolo current odds

Value is usually lurking somewhere in a race of this stature, but four of the last six runnings have been won by horses sent off 5-2 or shorter, including the last twice with the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene.

However, there will be no hat-trick this year for Energumene, who was ruled out through injury, but powerhouse trainer Willie Mullins still manages to roll an odds-on favourite into clear view from his conveyor belt of equine stars in a bid to make it three Champion Chases on the bounce – step forward El Fabiolo.

A stylish winner of the Arkle at last year’s festival, El Fabiolo took his record over fences to a perfect 6-6 when easily accounting for Dinoblue and last year’s Champion Chase runner-up Captain Guinness at the Dublin Racing Festival last time and looks to have a strong chance of making it four in a row for the away side.

The stage looks set for a rematch of last year’s Arkle and Jonbon will again be his likeliest challenger, having scored in the Celebration Chase, Shloer Chase and Tingle Creek since that five-and-a-half length defeat.

Some poor jumping saw him taste defeat last time, but he still leads the British contingent, which is bolstered by runaway Game Spirit Chase winner Edwardstone.

Current odds

El Fabiolo to win the Champion Chase @1-2 with Paddy Power

There may be no three-timer for Energumene but Willie Mullins is sure to bring up the hat-trick with El Fabiolo. He had five and a half lengths to spare when readily accounting for Jonbon in last season's Arkle before adding another Grade 1 to his CV at the Punchestown festival. He confirmed his well-being with a comfortable victory on seasonal reappearance in the Hilly Way, the race won by Energumene on his way to both Champion Chase victories, before taking his record over fences to a perfect 6-6 at the Dublin Racing Festival last time. He looks rock-solid.

50-1 El Fabiolo to win the Champion Chase on day two at Cheltenham sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions before registering an account and accepting the welcome bonus. Below are some of the points to remember when creating an account

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on the Win or Each Way market for El Fabiolo to win the Cheltenham Champion Chase on Wednesday, March 13th.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&C's apply.

Please gamble responsibly.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links.