Paddy Power Cheltenham betting offer: get £20 in free bets for the festival

We are just days away from the pinnacle of the jumps season, the Cheltenham Festival, and there is no better time to sign-up for a Paddy Power account and take advantage of their generous welcome bonus .

Paddy Power are an online sportsbook who are renowned for giving customers more. The Dublin-based bookie attracts a global audience due to their generosity, exciting markets, and eyecatching promotions. We explore the best of them in this article.

Click here to claim your £20 free bet at Paddy Power .

The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new Paddy Power customers through this page. It takes just a few moments to complete and can be done from home using your desktop computer or on the move through the Paddy Power app.

Get £30 in free bets for Cheltenham by clicking on the image below:

Below, we detail the Paddy Power betting offer and how to sign up in order to get your hands on this exclusive free bet bonus for Cheltenham day one.

Cheltenham day one preview

The famous Cheltenham roar erupts from the packed crowd ahead of the opening race of the festival, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, which could feature a mouthwatering clash between two JP McManus-owned runners, Mystical Power and Jeriko Du Reponet.

With the withdrawal of jump racing's luminary, Constitution Hill, from this year's Cheltenham Festival, the spotlight on the Champion Hurdle intensifies. Last year, Constitution Hill captured the title, boasting an unbeaten record in eight starts, with his dominance extending over seven Grade 1 races. However, in light of his unexpected absence, attention shifts to other contenders, raising the anticipation around State Man's potential to seize the top spot in this highly anticipated race.

Lossiemouth is one of the biggest names on the card and will look to enhance her reputation in the Mares' Hurdle, while the Arkle is a must-watch race with a view to next year's Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Paddy Power Cheltenham offer: £20 in free bets

The Paddy Power promotion is available to all new players today. When you register an account with this online betting giant – we’ll explain how shortly – you get £20 in free bets once you've staked just £5 .

Click now to join Paddy Power, claim the welcome bonus, and bet on the Cheltenham Festival runners and riders.

The Paddy Power sign-up offer gives you many chances to win. You keep the profits if your selection does as expected and the wins the race, while also being able to enjoy a £20 free bet to use on the other races on the day. If things don't go to plan and your horse loses, you still have the free bet to have another go at finding a winner.

Steps on how to claim your Paddy Power Cheltenham betting offer

Paddy Power are one of the most-trusted online bookmakers going and signing up for the Paddy Power betting offer is fast, secure and straightforward. These simple steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access your £20 Cheltenham Festival free bet using your smartphone or laptop.

Click here to register at Paddy Power Open a new account using promo code YSKARZ The Promo code should be automatically filled in Deposit a minimum of £5 using a card Place a single sportsbook bet at odds greater than EVS Your £20 sports free bet will be awarded after your qualifying bet has settled.

Paddy Power Cheltenham betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the Paddy Power sign-up promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Cheltenham Festival betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

Who can take part? New customers only. Available to residents of United Kingdom or Republic of Ireland.

How and when can I qualify? Open a new account using the promo code YSKARZ. Deposit a minimum of £5 using a debit card only. Place a minimum £5 bet on sports. Min odds EVS (2.0) Qualifying requirements must be completed within 30 days of opening the account.

What can I win? Your £20 sports free bet will be awarded after your qualifying bet has settled.

What else do I need to know? Free bets as part of this offer are valid for 30 days after they have been awarded. Unsettled or voided bets will not count towards this promotion. Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings. Bets placed using free bets as the stake (in part or in full) will not qualify for this offer. Sign up offers are limited to one per person, family, household address, email address, and shared computer. We reserve the right to withdraw the availability of free bet offers to any customers. Deposits made with e-wallets including Skrill, Paysafe, PayPal, Apple Pay and Neteller will NOT count towards this promotion. Only Debit Cards are eligible. Customers registering through this offer are not eligible for any other sign-up promotion. The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff: Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers. The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.



How to spend your Paddy Power Cheltenham free bets

With Paddy Power offering a total of £20 in Cheltenham Festival free bets for next week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Milan Tino to win the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle @7-1 with Paddy Power (NRNB)

Connections of Milan Tino must have been delighted to see the British handicapper drop him 10lb, reducing his mark to 126 from 136. He's been chasing home the likes of Sir Gino and Burdett Road this season, but he won't have anywhere near that sort of opposition here and looks well handicapped.

Jeriko Du Reponet to win the Supreme @7-1 with Paddy Power (NRNB)

Came with a big reputation after winning an Irish point-to-point by 11 lengths, and duly showed that faith was not misplaced in winning comfortably on both his starts over hurdles. Nicky Henderson has a fantastic record in the race.

Note, these odds are subject to change. If you need more ideas on where to spend your free bets, then take a look at our Cheltenham odds and Cheltenham tips ahead of the festival.

Day one Cheltenham schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is the most highly anticipated meeting of the year for jumps fans, with the crowd producing an almighty roar ahead of the first race on Tuesday, March 12. The highlight of day one, the Champion Hurdle, will be without last year's winner Constitution Hill, and the talented State Man looks set to take advantage.

Tuesday, March 12

Why bet on Cheltenham with Paddy Power?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

Paddy Power offers better odds

Paddy Power offers better odds on many of the week’s most popular bets. Customers enjoy access to market best price on favourites and other leading runners at Prestbury Park.

Paddy Power offers more ways to bet

More ways to bet means more ways to win, and Paddy Power members have choices at their fingertips. Each race has several betting markets and specials, including yes/no on the favourite to win.

Paddy Power live streaming

Watch every race free with the Paddy Power live streaming tab. If you are a member of this bookie, you will enjoy an HD-quality live stream.

Paddy Power Cheltenham offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the Paddy Power welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race for the Cheltenham Festival and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

To discover more Cheltenham Festival betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.