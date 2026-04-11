Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov tonight

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Tyson Fury makes his return to the ring after almost 16 months away tonight, when he takes on Russian challenger Arslanbek Makhmudov at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The former unified world heavyweight champion's last return from retirement was not a triumphant one as he suffered back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, but this clash with Makhmudov looks far more straightforward and he is expected to prevail.

Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 for Fury to mark his comeback with a win . Keep reading to see how to claim the offer and those all-important terms and conditions.

Get 50-1 on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov

While Tyson Fury's last comeback didn't go to plan, Makhmudov is nowhere near the level of Usyk and this should prove to be much easier for the Morecambe fighter.

Makhmudov's 21-2 record looks good on paper but a lot of his fights have come against low-ranked heavyweights and a fitness advantage means little given Fury's superior ring IQ.

The Gypsy King didn't become a unified heavyweight world champion by luck. He is an excellent, tactical boxer and his Russian opponent's basic fighting style is unlikely to faze the big Brit.

Fury will be looking forward to returning to Tottenham after beating Derek Chisora there in 2022 and he is as short as 1-8 to win on Saturday.

With a shock looking extremely unlikely, new Paddy Power customers should definitely take a look at the 50-1 odds that are available for Fury to win .

How to claim your Paddy Power Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov odds boost

Getting your hands on Paddy Power’s boosted 50-1 offer is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Create a new online betting account with Paddy Power Open a new account using promo code YSACMA Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday April 11 If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

Grabbing this boxing Paddy Power betting offer on Tyson Fury to win is a straightforward process. Follow the steps outlined below to claim your free bets:

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Tyson Fury to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov on Saturday April 11 as your first bet.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 14 days, only deposits with Pay by Bank, Debit cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly.

Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov odds

Here are Paddy Power's odds for tonight's heavyweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Odds correct at time of publication

Who is on the Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard?

Fury's comeback bout against Makhmudov isn't the only top-class fight taking place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Conor Benn and Richard Riakporhe are among the big names taking to the ring.



Weight Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis Catchweight 150lbs Jeamie Tshikeva vs Richard Riakporhe Heavyweight (British title fight) Frazer Clarke vs Justis Huni Heavyweight

FAQs

When is Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Fury is scheduled to take on Makhmudov at 10pm BST. The main card will begin at 7pm.

Where is Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov taking place?

Fury vs Makhmudov will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Where can I watch Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov?

You can watch the fight live on Netflix worldwide. The fight is not a PPV event but does require a Netflix subscription.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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