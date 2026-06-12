Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall

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Tommy Fury is the big attraction in the world of influencer boxing and he will be looking to stay at the top of the tree in that sphere when he takes on former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall in the latest Misfits event.

The 27-year-old is a star name in the exhibition ranks and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 for Fury to win on Saturday.

Keep reading to discover how to claim the offer and read the important terms and conditions.

Get 50-1 on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall

Tommy Fury wasn't a top-level fighter in the light-heavyweight division in his traditional boxing career but the 27-year-old is at the top of the tree in the entertainment and exhibition side of the sport and should come through his latest test comfortably when he takes on former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall on Saturday night.

Fury claimed a notable scalp when beating YouTuber Jake Paul on points three years ago and he followed that with another big-name success over KSI.

Fury overcame Bosnian Kenan Hanjalic last year and a repeat of that kind of performance should be enough for him to chalk up another victory.

Since fighting Fury, Paul has been in the ring with Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez and Anthony Joshua, whereas Hall was beaten by another strong man, Thor Bjornsson, when he first fought in the ring in 2022.

His defence is lacking and he is unlikely to be close to Fury's standard.

The real odds for a Fury victory with Paddy Power are 3-10, with Hall being a 5-2 underdog, highlighting the value that new Paddy Power customers can claim by taking the offer of 50-1 for Fury to win .

How to claim your Paddy Power Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall odds boost

Getting your hands on Paddy Power’s boosted 50-1 offer is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Create a new online betting account with Paddy Power Open a new account using promo code YSACMC Deposit a minimum of £5 by debit cards, Pay by Bank or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall on Saturday June 13 If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

Grabbing this boxing Paddy Power betting offer on Tommy Fury to win is a straightforward process. Follow the steps outlined below to claim your free bets:

New customer offer.

Place a maximum £1 bet on the match odds market on Tommy Fury to beat Eddie Hall on Saturday June 13 as your first bet.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in free Bet Builder bets.

Free bets are valid for 14 days, only deposits with Pay by Bank, debit cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly.

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall odds

Here are Paddy Power's odds for Saturday's big fight:

Odds correct at time of publication

FAQs

When is Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall?

Tommy Fury is scheduled to take on Eddie Hall at 10pm BST on Saturday.

Where is Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall taking place?

Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall will take place at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Where can I watch Tommy Fury vs Eddie Hall?

You can watch the fight live on DAZN. It is a pay-per-view bout.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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