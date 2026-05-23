Paddy Power betting offer: get 50-1 odds on Oleksandr Usyk to beat Rico Verhoeven tonight

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Heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk takes on Rico Verhoeven on Saturday in Egypt, where the Pyramids of Giza will create the backdrop for what looks set to be a complete mismatch.

While Usyk has a perfect 24-0 record and has been undisputed champion three times in two weight classes, former kickboxer Verhoeven has contested only one professional boxing bout and looks set for a tricky night in Cairo.

Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 for Usyk to outclass his foe and land the win . Keep reading to see how to claim the offer and those all-important terms and conditions.

Get 50-1 on Oleksandr Usyk to beat Rico Verhoeven

Oleksandr Usyk has achieved everything there is to achieve in boxing. The gifted Ukrainian claimed over 300 wins in the amateur ranks, capping that with an Olympic gold medal, and since turning professional he has put together a perfect 24-0 record with 15 stoppages and has never been put down.

Usyk dominated the cruiserweight division with victories over Mairis Briedis, Murat Gassiev and Tony Bellew to claim all the belts before stepping up to heavyweight. In boxing's blue riband division he has beaten Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Daniel Dubois and backed up all of those successes with victories in rematches. He is the only male boxer to become a three-time undisputed champion in the "four-belt era" and has consistently been in the top two of most pound-for-pound lists over the last four years, but on Saturday in Giza he is fighting a relative novice.

Rico Verhoeven has enjoyed stellar success in kickboxing and clearly carries some power. But this is a different discipline and anything other than a comprehensive win for Usyk would register as one of the biggest upsets, if not the biggest, in the history of the sport.

A shock looks extremely unlikely so new Paddy Power customers should definitely take a look at the 50-1 odds that are available for Usyk to win .

How to claim your Paddy Power Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven odds boost

Getting your hands on Paddy Power’s boosted 50-1 offer is quick and easy. Just follow these simple steps:

Create a new online betting account with Paddy Power Open a new account using promo code YSACMB Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Oleksandr Usyk to beat Rico Verhoeven on Saturday May 24 If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven betting sign-up offer terms and conditions

Grabbing this boxing Paddy Power betting offer on Oleksandr Usyk to win is a straightforward process. Follow the steps outlined below to claim your free bets:

New customer offer.

Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Oleksandr Usyk to beat Rico Verhoeven on Saturday May 23 as your first bet.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets.

Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with Pay by Bank, Debit cards & Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply

Please gamble responsibly.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven odds

Here are Paddy Power's odds for tonight's heavyweight clash in Cairo:

Odds correct at time of publication

Who is on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven undercard?

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk's clash with Rico Verhoeven top-class fight taking place in Cairo, where Jack Catterall will also be taking to the ring. Find the key undercard bouts below.

Fight Weight Hamzah Sheeraz vs Alem Begic Super-middleweight (WBO title fight) Jack Catterall vs Shakhram Giyasov Welterweight Frank Sanchez vs Richard Torrez Jr Heavyweight Mizuki Hiruta vs Mai Soliman Super-flyweight (WBO title fight)

FAQs

When is Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven?

Oleksandr Usyk is scheduled to take on Rico Verhoeven at 10.50pm BST. The main card will begin at 7pm.

Where is Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven taking place?

Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven will take place at the Giza Pyramid Complex in Cairo, Egypt.

Where can I watch Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven?

You can watch the fight live on DAZN. It is a pay-per-view bout.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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