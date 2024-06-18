Paddy Power betting offer: bag £40 in Royal Ascot free bets + a £10 free bet builder for Euro 2024

Paddy Power are known for their daring and often humorous approach to marketing. Some of their previous campaigns have ruffled a few feathers and attracted a few laughs, but the globally popular sportsbook is deadly serious about giving their customers the best Royal Ascot offers.

Paddy Power are an online sportsbook who are renowned for giving customers more. The Dublin-based bookie attracts a global audience due to their generosity, exciting markets, and eyecatching promotions.

The welcome bonus free bet is available to all new Paddy Power customers through this page. It takes just a few moments to complete and can be done from home using your desktop computer or on the move through the Paddy Power app.

Below, we detail the Paddy Power betting offer and how to sign up in order to get your hands on this exclusive free bet bonus for Ascot day one.

Royal Ascot day one preview

Royal Ascot is finally here and what better way to get day one started than with the Queen Anne , where Lockinge winner Audience is set to re-oppose five of the six who finished directly behind him at Newbury, with stablemate Inspiral, who was runner-up in this contest 12 months ago, heading to the Prince of Wales’s Stakes on Wednesday instead.

All eyes will be on Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf winner Big Evs in the newly named King Charles III Stakes , while the last of three Group 1s, the St James’s Palace Stakes , is a must-watch, as the English, Irish and French 2,000 Guineas winners Notable Speech, Rosallion and Metropolitan are set to feature.

Aidan O’Brien is leading trainer in the Coventry Stakes with ten wins and seeks a record-extending 11th with Camille Pissarro in the first two-year-old contest of the meeting, while champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins is sure to popular with punters in the staying contests, the Ascot Stakes and Copper Horse Stakes , either side of the Wolferton .

Paddy Power day one Royal Ascot offer: £50 in free bets

The Paddy Power promotion is available to all new players today. When you register an account with this online betting giant you get a total of £50 in free bets once you've staked just £10.

The Paddy Power sign-up offer gives you many chances to win. You keep the profits if your selection does as expected and wins the race, while also being able to enjoy £50 in free bets to use, including that £10 Euro 2024 bet builder. If things don't go to plan and your horse loses, you still have the free bet to have another go at finding a winner.

Steps on how to claim your Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting offer

Paddy Power are one of the most-trusted online bookmakers going and signing up for the Paddy Power betting offer is fast, secure and straightforward. These simple steps ensure you are registered as a new player and can access a total of £50 in free bets using your smartphone or laptop.

Place a min. £10 bet on the Royal Ascot festival 2025, at min. odds 1/5 (1.2) — get £40 in racing free bets + a £10 Bet Builder on EURO 2024

Paddy Power Royal Ascot betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the Paddy Power sign-up promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Royal Ascot betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New customer offer.

Place a £10 bet on Royal Ascot, at min. odds 1/5 (1.2) — get £40 in racing free bets + a £10 Bet Builder on EURO 2024 (which will be credited by 12pm the day after your qualifying stake is settled).

Deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify.

Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Royal Ascot free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in Ascot bonuses and betting offers.

How to spend your Paddy Power Royal Ascot free bets

With Paddy Power offering a total of £40 in Royal Ascot free bets for this week's racing, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Was a big eyecatcher in the Chester Plate last month, travelling powerfully behind a wall of horses before finishing strongly for third when out in the clear. He would have probably won if he’d got daylight sooner but instead he’s been raised just 2lb. The extra distance on offer here is sure to play to his strengths and William Buick is a great jockey booking.

Made an instant impact for Charlie Hills having switched from Andre Fabre, making light of his handicap mark at Glorious Goodwood before landing a huge payday for connections in the Mint Millions at Kentucky Downs. Ran well when fourth in the Prix Dollar when last seen and given he’s run well fresh before, he should go well down in grade on his reappearance.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Day one Royal Ascot schedule

Royal Ascot is a week in the calendar not to be missed for Flat fans, with the crowd showing up dressed in their best clobber to cheer on their favourite horses and jockeys. The highlight of day one on Tuesday, June 18 is the St James's Palace Stakes.

Tuesday, June 18

Why bet on Royal Ascot with Paddy Power?

If the welcome bonus isn’t enough to convince you that Paddy Power are the best choice for your betting needs this week, we have a few more points of note. These benefits are available to both new and existing members.

Paddy Power Royal Ascot offers for existing customers

We’re sure you’ll agree the Paddy Power welcome bonus is worth having, and your share is just a click away. But there’s more good news. This online sportsbook offers deals, including best odds guaranteed, and an enhanced each way to all members. Here are the best of what’s available.

Best odds guaranteed

Bet on any horse in any race at Royal Ascot and take the odds offered. Your bet will be settled at higher odds if the SP is better.

Free bets for losing accas

Place a horse racing accumulator with four or more selections this week and get your stakes back if you lose by just one leg.

