Bayern Munich vs PSG: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power

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Bayern Munich and Patis Saint-Germain produced one of the best matches of the season in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at the Parc des Princes last week and the good news is that there's another chance to watch them take each other on in Germany on Wednesday night.

After a thrilling contest ended 5-4 to PSG in France, all eyes will be on the Allianz Arena for the second leg and Paddy Power are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in the match .

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a helpful guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

There were nine goals in the first leg between these teams but that perhaps shouldn't be surprising given the array of attacking talent both teams have been able to acquire.

Bayern striker Harry Kane has netted an incredible 59 goals already this season and the England captain got the ball rolling in Paris with a penalty after just 17 minutes, while six other players also got on the scoresheet including Michael Olise for Bayern and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele for PSG.

Six of Bayern's last seven games have produced at least five goals and they have not been involved in a goalless draw all season.

PSG have played five games in a row with at least three goals and they have also not had a 0-0 draw in 2025-26.

The real odds of a goal being scored in the match with Paddy Power are 1-100, highlighting the value available to new customers who can get 50-1 that a goal will be scored in this unmissable Champions League clash .

Click here to back a goal to be scored in Bayern Munich vs PSG at 50-1 with Paddy Power

How to claim your odds boost for Bayern Munich vs PSG

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can open an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Paddy Power here Open a new account using the promo code YFBDHC . Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on the over 0.5 goals market before kick-off in Bayern Munich vs PSG on Wednesday, May 6 Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will receive the original stake and winnings and the remainder will be paid out in free bet builders. Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement You will receive your free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm GMT on Wednesday, May 6



Paddy Power's Bayern Munich vs PSG betting sign-up offer : terms and conditions

It's impotant that you read the small print before claiming Paddy Power's odds boost for Bayern vs PSG. Understanding the T&Cs will enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Wednesday, May 6



When is Bayern Munich vs PSG?

Bayern Munich host PSG in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, May 6 with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is Bayern Munich vs PSG being played?

The match between the German and French giants will take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Where can I watch Bayern Munich vs PSG?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Bayern vs PSG on TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max.

What are the odds for Bayern Munich vs PSG?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for the Champions League fixture between Bayern and PSG:

Match result Odds Bayern Munich 4-7 PSG 3-1 Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.