Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power

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England suffered a quarter-final exit to France at the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 but they will have high hopes of going one stage better when they meet Norway in a last-eight rumble in the heat of Miami.

The Three Lions have battled past DR Congo 2-1 and co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in the last two rounds and are aiming to emulate their achievement of reaching the semi-final in Russia in 2018.

For Norway, this is the furthest that they have ever gone in a World Cup and they will want the dream run to continue.

Paddy Power are offering new customers enhanced odds of 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway in the quarter-final at the 2026 World Cup.

Read on for full details on how to claim the offe r, important terms and conditions, and key information for new customers.

Get 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarter-final with Paddy Power

England are bidding to end the country's 60-year wait for major tournament glory but, having finished runners-up at Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, they appear to be edging ever closer.

The Three Lions are featuring in the World Cup quarter-final for a third straight time and should find this last-eight clash with Norway easier than when they were beaten at this stage by powerhouses France in Qatar in 2022.

England have the experience of many high-pressure recent matches to call upon, something that can not be said for quarter-final rivals Norway, who are in the last eight of the World Cup for the first time in what was their first appearance in the tournament since 1998.

Thomas Tuchel's team have shown grit and determination in the knockout stages, coming from a goal down to beat DR Congo 2-1 before a thrilling 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico at the cauldron that is the Azteca Stadium.

England had many adversaries to overcome in what was effectively an away game against the Mexicans, who had yet to concede a goal, and they were forced to play the final 40 minutes with ten men following the sending off of Jarell Quansah.

But the Three Lions dug deep and, if they can keep Erling Haaland quiet, then they should have enough in reserve to halt Norway's progress.

Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 in the last 16 but it was an underwhelming performance from the South American giants and there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Harry Kane and co can exploit them defensively.

The Norwegians have conceded nine goals in their five World Cup outings, losing 4-1 to France in the group stages, and they have kept only one clean sheet in their last 12 internationals, so England should be confident of slicing them apart given their wealth of attacking talent.

The 40-1 for the Three Lions to qualify offered to new Paddy Power customers may be too good to turn down.

How to claim the World Cup enhanced odds offer for England to qualify in the World Cup quarter-final

Opening an account with Paddy Power is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to claim enhanced odds of 40-1 on England to qualify from their quarter-final clash with Norway at the World Cup.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Paddy Power here Open a new account using the promo code YFBDHY. Deposit a minimum of £5 by card or Apple Pay Place a £1 bet on England to qualify against Norway Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will receive the original stake and winnings and the remainder will be paid out in free bets. Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement You will receive £40 in free bet multis after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 10pm Saturday 11th July.

Paddy Power's England World Cup qualification offer: terms and conditions

We recommend reading the full terms and conditions before signing up for this World Cup betting offer.

England to Qualify from their quarter-final match against Norway.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets.

Free bets are valid 30 days, only deposits with cards, ApplePay, & Pay by Bank are eligible.

T&C's apply . Please gamble responsibly.

Offer expires at 10pm Saturday 11th July.

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

When is Norway vs England at the FIFA 2026 World Cup?

Norway vs England takes place tonight and kicks off at 10pm BST.

Where is Norway vs England being played?

The venue for the game is the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

Where can I watch Norway vs England?

The game is live on ITV1 in the UK.

What are the odds for Norway vs England?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for the match between Norway and England:

Match result (90 mins) Odds Norway 3-1 England 17-20 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

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