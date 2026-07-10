Newmarket July Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day two

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The Newmarket July Festival is here and BOYLE Sports have a terrific bonus offer up for grabs, with £40 in free bets available to all new customers . This offer is exclusive to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with BOYLE Sports.

As well as this, get a £5 free bet when betting £20 on multis today.

Continue reading for full guidance on how to grab this top BOYLE Sports free bet bonus.

How to claim your BOYLE Sports Newmarket July Festival betting offer

Signing up with BOYLE Sports is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BOYLE Sports and grab your £40 BOYLE Sports free bet to place on any of the races on day two.



BOYLE Sports Newmarket July Festival day two b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Newmarket July Festival betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only.

Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs.

Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify.

Free bets expire in 7 days.

Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply.

Account & Payment method restrictions apply.

1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only.

T&Cs Apply

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

BOYLE Sports Newmarket July Festival day two pr eview

Attention turns to the Group 1 Falmouth Stakes on Friday as day two of the Newmarket July Festival takes centre stage. The prestigious mile contest for fillies and mares is one of the highlights of the Flat season, regularly attracting the best performers from Royal Ascot and providing a key pointer towards the Sussex Stakes and the autumn's major mile races. Coronation Stakes winner Precise heads the market at 5-6 for Aidan O'Brien and is set to take on Duke of Cambridge Stakes heroine Blue Bolt , who represents Andrew Balding.

Friday's supporting card also features the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, where Albany Stakes winner Libertango bids to enhance her growing reputation for George Boughey. Queen Mary runner-up Senorita Bonita is currently second favourite and looks capable of further improvement now stepping up in trip.

The two feature handicaps on the card are run over 1m2f and 1m6f. William Haggas saddles Princling in the former, while Ian Williams' Oneforthegutter returns to defend his crown in the staying contest after last year's success.

Racing Post has all the expert analysis you need before the action begins, from in-depth race previews and verdicts to the latest going updates, pace maps and market moves. Whether you're looking for the strongest betting angles, assessing the Group 1 contenders or searching for value elsewhere on the card, our team has examined every race to help you stay one step ahead.

Day two racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in BOYLE Sports Newmarket July Festival free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Day two:

Friday June 10

With BOYLE Sports offering a total of £40 in Newmarket July Festival free bets for day two, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Senorita Bonita to win the Duchess Of Cambridge @5-2 with BOYLE Sports

Senorita Bonita will face a tough challenge in impressive Albany winner Libertango but she ran a good race in the Queen Mary herself and will be suited by a step up in trip.

Acting Lady to win the Maiden Fillies' Stakes @SP with BOYLE Sports

Ran over Course & Distance on debut and looked set to win before fading to finish last of three. With the run under her belt and learning from first time out expect her to convert initial promise shown.

Ice Cube to win the Jockey Club Estates Handicap @SP with BOYLE Sports

Yet to get off the mark but has shown promise. Back to seven furlongs with the hood retained today could be when we see this gelding get his win.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.