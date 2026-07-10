Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Newmarket July Festival is underway, and BOYLE Sports is celebrating day three with a standout welcome offer for new customers. Eligible new account holders can claim up to £40 in free bets by signing up through the links provided in this article and registering a new BOYLE Sports account.

Read on for everything you need to know about claiming this excellent BOYLE Sports free bet offer.

How to claim your BOYLE Sports Newmarket July Festival betting offer

Signing up with BOYLE Sports is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join BOYLE Sports and grab your £40 BOYLE Sports free bet to place on any of the races on day three.



BOYLE Sports Newmarket July Festival day three b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Newmarket July Festival betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

18+. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only.

Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs.

Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify.

Free bets expire in 7 days.

Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply.

Account & Payment method restrictions apply.

1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only.

T&Cs Apply

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

BOYLE Sports Newmarket July Festival day three pr eview

Attention switches to Saturday's card as the Newmarket July Festival reaches its conclusion, with the Group 1 July Cup taking centre stage. One of Europe's premier sprint contests, the six-furlong showpiece regularly attracts the fastest horses from Britain, Ireland and beyond, with victory carrying major significance for the remainder of the sprinting season.

This year's renewal is headed by Commonwealth Cup heroine Venetian Sun , who tops the betting after her Royal Ascot success for Karl Burke. The opposition includes Japanese challenger Satono Reve , while last year's runner-up Big Mojo bids to go one better in another fiercely competitive edition of the July Cup.

The supporting card features the Group 2 Superlative Stakes, a race that often throws up future Classic contenders. Aidan O'Brien sends over the well-fancied Abraham Lincoln , who looks to build on his impressive debut at the Curragh, while Charlie Appleby is represented by Al Hudaiba as he bids for a seventh winner from the last 11 runnings of the race.

Competitive handicaps also play a prominent role on the final day's programme, with valuable contests providing plenty of betting opportunities alongside the Group races. Several progressive performers are set to line up, including Aalto and Elarak in the Bunbury Cup, ensuring another fascinating afternoon on the July Course.

Day three racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in BOYLE Sports Newmarket July Festival free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Day three:

Saturday June 11

With BOYLE Sports offering a total of £40 in Newmarket July Festival free bets for day three, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Big Mojo to win the July Cup Stakes @10-1 with BOYLE Sports

Second in this race last year, Big Mojo can go one better this year at a nice price. Running over five furlongs at Ascot last time, he ran a nice race but will be better suited back up to six furlongs.

Al Hudaiba to win the Superlative Stakes @5-2 with BOYLE Sports

Winning over Course & Distance last time, Al Hudaiba is expected to show further improvement and take down the Aiden O'Brien hot-pot. Two from two in his completed races, his only mishap came when unseating in the final furlong at Yarmouth with the race at his mercy.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.