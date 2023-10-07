Newmarket betting offer: get £30 in free bets from the Tote this weekend
The Tote have a top betting bonus offer up for grabs for this Saturday's action at Newmarket, with £30 in free bets available to all new customers. This Tote welcome offer is exclusively available to new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with the Tote.
Continue reading for full guidance on how to grab this exclusive Tote free betting bonus.
How to claim your Tote Newmarket betting offer
Signing up with the Tote is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the steps you can take now to sign up to Tote and grab your £30 Tote free bet to place on any of the races at Newmarket on Saturday.
- Click this link to go to Tote's page and click the 'Join' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card and place a bet
- The Tote will give you £30 of free bets within 48 hours
Tote Newmarket betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Newmarket Tote betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.
- New customers online only
- £10 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £10 win + £10 place)
- Receive £30 Tote credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement
- Seven-day expiry
- Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip
- 18+, full T&Cs apply
Saturday's Newmarket racing schedule + where to spend your £30 in Tote racing free bets
The Sun Chariot Stakes is the big race on at Newmarket this Saturday. Here's the full race schedule for Saturday at Newmarket:
- 1.30pm - British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap
- 2.05pm - £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes
- 2.40pm - British EBF 40th Anniversary Premier Fillies' Handicap
- 3.15pm - Virgin Bet Sun Chariot Stakes
- 3.50pm - Virgin Bet Best Odds Daily British EBF Maiden Stakes
- 4.25pm - Virgin Bet Daily Price Boost Maiden Stakes
- 5.00pm - Virgin Bet Daily Extra Places Fillies' Handicap
Note, these odds are subject to change
Why bet on Newmarket this Satutday with Tote?
Tote have an ideal platform for those looking to optimise their betting experience. Here's more:
Placepot at the Tote
With the Tote, enjoy betting into the Placepot all-year round, including at Newmarket. To have a Placepot bet you need to pick at least one horse to finish in the places for each of the six pre-determined races. If you want to win big during Newmarket, a Placepot could be a great option to try out.
Tote Guarantee
With Tote Guarantee, your bet will always be paid out at the SP odds or greater. This means that if you have a bet with Tote, you have the security of being paid the SP price at the very worst, whilst still having the chance to take home a bigger dividend.
Tote Fantasy
Tote Fantasy offers users a low-cost way to be involved in every race during big festivals. With Tote Fantasy, you can combine the excitement of horse racing with the strategic management of fantasy sports games. Pay a small fee, choose a stable name, pick a team of horses to tackle the day (with a limited budget) and enjoy the day's action.
