Mexico vs South Africa: Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or a draw with Sky Bet

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The World Cup kicks off with a repeat of the first game from the 2010 edition, except this time it is Mexico playing host to South Africa rather than the other way around.

El Tri have reached the knockout stage of seven of the last eight editions of this tournament so will be plotting a deep run and will fancy their chances against South Africa, who are 46 places below them in the FIFA rankings.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games and are facing a team who have won just one of their last five outings, making the 60-1 about Mexico or draw double chance with Sky Bet hold plenty of appeal.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Sky Bet account.

Mexico have long been contenders in the World Cup without making it deep in the tournament so will be desperate to put that habit of being unlucky losers behind them as they co-host the 2026 edition.

El Tri have been in fine form in the build-up to this tournament, beating Ghana, Australia and Serbia and drawing with Portugal and Belgium.

Their Group A opponents South Africa, on the other hand, have suffered defeats to Panama, Cameroon and Egypt in the last six months, with only wins over Zimbabwe and Jamaica to cheer over that seven-game span.

With Mexico having home support and being in much better form than their visitors, the 60-1 for El Tri to win or draw in this opener is eye-catching.

Opening an account with Sky Bet is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for Thursday's opening World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Open a new account through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer. Deposit a minimum of £5 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on Mexico or draw double chance in Mexico vs South Africa on Thursday, June 11. Cashed out or partially cashed out bets will not be valid for this promotion. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the usual price and your winnings will be topped up to 60-1 with six £10 free bets for use on Build-A-Bet markets. You will receive your Free bets after the qualifying bet settles and they will expire 14 days after crediting.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11



It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Mexico vs South Africa in the World Cu p.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Tuesday, 9th June 2026 until 20:00 on Thursday, 11th June 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Double Chance - Mexico And Draw” in the match Mexico vs South Africa, on Thursday, 11th June (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as six £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (Mexico lose the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11



When is Mexico vs South Africa?

The World Cup opening fixture between Mexico and South Africa will take place on Thursday, June 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is Mexico vs South Africa being played?

Mexico host Group A rivals South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

Where can I watch Mexico vs South Africa?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Mexico vs South Africa on ITV1.

What are the odds for Mexico vs South Africa?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for Thursday's World Cup fixture between Mexico and South Africa:

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.