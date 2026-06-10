Mexico vs South Africa: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair

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The 23rd men's World Cup kicks off at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday when co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in Group A.

There is no point holding back in a competitive section also featuring South Korea and the Czech Republic and Betfair are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in Mexico City.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Betfair account.

The iconic Estadio Azteca will be the focus of global attention on Thursday when Mexico host South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup.

This pair also played in the first game of the 2010 tournament, drawing 1-1 in Johannesburg, but the roles are reversed this time, with expectations high about El Tri's chances.

They famously lost in the last 16 in seven successive World Cups between 1994 and 2018 before being eliminated in the group stage in Qatar.

Mexico have responded by winning back-to-back Concacaf Gold Cups and the Nations League, and should make a winning start against South Africa, who return to the World Cup for the first time since hosting 16 years ago.

A goal has been scored in the last 11 opening games at the global showpiece, a run dating back to 1982.

Betfair are offering 1-20 for over 0.5 goals in Thursday's game, making their new customer offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a free bet builder on an England fixture a generous one.

Opening an account with Betfair is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for Thursday's opening World Cup clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Betfair here Open a new account using the promo code ZFBEDP Deposit a minimum of £10 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in the Over/Under Goals market in Mexico vs South Africa on Thursday, June 11. Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets. You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All free bets are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11



It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Betfair's odds boost for Mexico vs South Africa in the World Cup.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builder bets. £5 Free England Multi will be credited 24hrs after your qualifying stake is settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 8pm BST on Thursday, June 11



When is Mexico vs South Africa?

The World Cup opening fixture between Mexico and South Africa will take place on Thursday, June 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is Mexico vs South Africa being played?

Mexico host Group A rivals South Africa at the Estadio Azteca, Mexico City.

Where can I watch Mexico vs South Africa?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Mexico vs South Africa on ITV1.

What are the odds for Mexico vs South Africa?

Here are Betfair's latest odds for Thursday's World Cup fixture between Mexico and South Africa:

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.