Mexico vs England betting offer: get 40-1 for Bellingham to have a shot with Paddy Power

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England successfully came through Group L at the World Cup and just about saw off DR Congo in the round of 32 to set up a daunting last-16 battle with co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca.

The Three Lions will need their star players to step up if they are to reach the quarter-finals, and new Paddy Power customers can get 40-1 for Jude Bellingham to have a shot in Monday's big game.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus with Paddy Power, all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Paddy Power account.

Mexico vs England odds boost offer: get 40-1 on Jude Bellingham to have a shot

England needed two goals from superstar captain to avoid a shock exit to DR Congo in the round of 32 and they will need their big players to step up again if they are to edge past Mexico on Monday, given the co-hosts have won all four of their World Cup games without conceding.

Mexico have defended brilliantly all tournament but the good news is that Kane isn't the only England star capable of coming up with the big moments, as his partner in crime, Jude Bellingham, has also enjoyed a stellar campaign.

The Real Madrid midfielder scored the winner against Croatia in England's opener, was on target in the 2-0 win over Panama and would have also bagged in the last 32 if not for a trio of excellent saves from DR Congo's Lionel Mpasi.

Bellingham has now managed nine shots in four appearances at the tournament, has registered an effort in 14 straight competitive internationals, and there is every chance he will let fly against a Mexico side who may be happy to sit deep and frustrate Thomas Tuchel's side in a similar manner to DR Congo and Ghana.

The scene is set for a fascinating encounter at the Azteca this evening and new Paddy Power customers can get boosted odds of 40-1 for Jude Bellingham to have a shot in the crucial World Cup clash.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,500+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

How to claim your odds boost for Mexico vs England

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for the World Cup clash in Mexico City.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDHW

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by card or Apple Pay

4. Place a max £1 bet on Jude Bellingham 1+ shots in the player shots 1-3 market for Mexico vs England

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion

7. Offer applies to 90 minutes only

8. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 40-1 payout, credited in free bet builders

9. You will receive your free bets after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days

Offer expires at 1am BST on Monday, July 6, 2026

Paddy Power Mexico vs England betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Mexico vs England .

New customer offer .

Maximum stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for 30 days, only deposits with cards, Apple Pay and Pay by Bank are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 1am BST on Monday, July 6, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Mexico vs England FAQs

When and where is Mexico vs England taking place?

England take on Mexico at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. Kick-off is at 1am BST on Monday, July 6.

How can I watch Mexico vs England live?

Mexico vs England will be televised live on BBC One.

What are the odds for Mexico vs England?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Mexico vs England in the World Cup round of 16:

Match result Odds Mexico 21-10 England 11-8 Draw 21-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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