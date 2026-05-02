Manchester United vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Sky Bet

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Great rivals Manchester United and Liverpool clash in the Premier League on Sunday and both clubs are trying to sew up Champions League qualification.

United have scored in their last 12 league games and Liverpool in their last 13, and Sky Bet are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored when they lock horns at Old Trafford.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Sky Bet account.

Neither of these great clubs have enjoyed particularly fruitful seasons but they head into this match in winning form and all but qualified for next season's Champions League.

United have beaten Chelsea 1-0 and Brentford 2-1 in their last two games and they continue to build under Michael Carrick, who could yet be appointed head coach on a permanent basis.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot guided the Reds to the league title in his first season in charge but has found things tougher this time , although the Anfield board are believed to be keen to keep him on heading into 2026-27, especially after their recent run of three straight victories.

Another win for either Carrick or Slot would undoubtedly help their cause, and this pair usually provide entertainment - three or more goals have been scored in 11 of their last 12 meetings.

The real odds for over 0.5 goals in the match with Sky Bet are 1-150, but new customers can get 50-1 that a goal is scored in the game , which is being shown live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Click here to back a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool at 50-1 with Sky Bet

How to claim your odds boost for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Opening an account with Sky Bet is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for the big game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Sky Bet here Open a new account. Deposit a minimum of £5 by cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in the match Manchester United vs Liverpool, on Sunday, May 3. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid out in five £10 bet tokens. Free Bets can be redeemed against football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Offer expires at 3.30pm BST on Sunday, May 3



Sky Bet's Manchester United vs Liverpool betting sign-up offer : terms and conditions

It's important that you read the small print before accepting Sky Bet's odds boost for Manchester United vs Liverpool. Understanding the T&Cs will help your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

£5 minimum deposit.

When the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets").

Free Bets can be redeemed against football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Only your first £1 bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

Over 18s only.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 3.30pm BST on Sunday, May 3



When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, May 3, with kick-off scheduled for 3.30pm BST.

Where is Manchester United vs Liverpool being played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played at Old Trafford.

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Manchester vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

What are the odds for Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Here are Sky Bet's latest odds for today's Premier League fixture between Manchester United vs Liverpool:

Match result Odds Manchester United 5-4 Liverpool 15-8 Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

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Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.