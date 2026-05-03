Man Utd vs Liverpool: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Betfair

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Manchester United and Liverpool have had their troubles throughout this season but the pair have got things back on track and will be looking to seal their place in the Premier League's top five when they do battle at Old Trafford today.

The rivals tend to put on a show when they meet and Betfair are offering new customers 50-1 that a goal is scored in the Premier League showdown.

Read on for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Betfair account.

Michael Carrick's audition to become Manchester United's permanent manager continued in fine fashion on Monday as his side defeated Brentford 2-1, making it six wins in seven home outings under his stewardship, so the Red Devils will be confident they can see off Liverpool this afternoon.

United have already won home games against Manchester City and Aston Villa under the former England midfielder, so they will have no fear and their dangerous attack should worry the Reds.

The Red Devils have scored in all 13 of their matches since Carrick replaced Ruben Amorim and given the creativity of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes and threat of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, that should come as no surprise.

That said, shutting Liverpool out may prove more difficult. Alexander Isak was back on the scoresheet in last Saturday's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace while Mo Salah would love to mark his last appearance against United with a goal.

The Reds have also scored in 13 consecutive Premier League games and none of the last five head-to-heads have finished goalless. A frantic affair is expected at Old Trafford, making Betfair’s offer of 50-1 for a goal to be scored a generous one.

Opening an account with Betfair is simple. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with in plenty of time for today's mouthwatering Premier League clash.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Betfair here Open a new account using the promo code ZFBEDL Deposit a minimum of £10 by bank, cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on over 0.5 goals in the Over/Under Goals market in Manchester United v Liverpool on Sunday, May 3 Exchange, Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Oddsboost bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builder bets. You will receive your Free bet builder bet after your qualifying bet settles. All free bets are valid for 30 days.

Offer expires at 3.30pm BST on Sunday, May 3



It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Betfair's odds boost for Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League.

Understanding the T&Cs will improve your understanding of the bonus and how to use it.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as free bet builders, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet. You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Offer expires at 3.30pm BST on Sunday, May 3



When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool will take place on Sunday, May 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.30pm BST.

Where is Manchester United vs Liverpool being played?

Manchester United host rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch live coverage of Manchester United vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Premier League.

What are the odds for Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Here are Betfair's latest odds for this afternoon's crunch Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Liverpool:

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.