Man Utd vs Liverpool enhanced betting offer: Get 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power

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Sunday's Premier League action includes the latest instalment of one of the most famous fixtures in English football as Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The teams occupy third and fourth place in the top flight table and the Reds will move above the Red Devils if they win as their goal difference is currently just one inferior.

Whoever you fancy for the big game at the Theatre of Dreams, Paddy Power are offering enhanced odds on your pick. New customers can get Manchester United at 50-1 or Liverpool at 60-1 .

Claiming the new-customer bonus is simple. Read on for a quick guide on how to sign up , secure your enhanced price, and remember to check the full terms and conditions before kick-off on Sunday afternoon.

Man Utd vs Liverpool betting offer: 50-1 Man Utd or 60-1 Liverpool

Manchester United had the upper hand when these famous clubs met for the first time in the Premier League this season, winning 2-1 at Anfield in October thanks to a late goal by defender Harry Maguire.

That was the Red Devils' first win in four renewals of the rivalry, though, and Liverpool won 3-0 on their last visit to Old Trafford in September 2024.

United are set for a vastly improved finish under interim manager Michael Carrick after placing eighth and 15th in the last two seasons and a return to the third place they last took in 2022-23 is on the cards.

In contrast, Liverpool have fallen well short of the standards they set when winning the Premier League last season. After a red-hot start, they had a dreadful run in the autumn, suffering nine losses in the space of 12 league and cup games. Defeats by Manchester City and PSG ended their hopes in the FA Cup and Champions League, but Arne Slot's side have won their last three Premier League matches against Fulham, Everton and Crystal Palace to challenge for a top-three finish.

United are the favourites to pick up a valuable victory at 5-4 with Paddy Power, but bettors who sign up for a new account can get hugely enhanced odds about either side coming out on top and back Man Utd at boosted odds of 50-1 or Liverpool at 60-1 .

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

How to back Man Utd at 50-1 with Paddy Power

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for today's game.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here .

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDHA.

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

4. Place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on Man Utd to beat Liverpool in the Premier League match on Sunday, May 3.

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion.

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50-1 payout, credited in free bets.

8. You will receive your Free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 14 days.

Offer expires at 15.30pm BST on Sunday, May 3, 2026

How to back Liverpool to win at 60-1 with Paddy Power

Opening an account with Paddy Power is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account with Paddy Power in plenty of time for today's game.

Here’s how to join:

1. Sign up with Paddy Power here .

2. Open a new account using promo code YFBDGQ.

3. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.

4. Place a max £1 bet on the match odds market on Liverpool to beat Man Utd in the Premier League match on Sunday, May 3.

5. Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion.

6. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

7. If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 60-1 payout, credited in free bets.

8. You will receive your free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 14 days.

Offer expires at 15.30pm BST on Sunday, May 3, 2026

Paddy Power Man Utd vs Liverpool betting sign-up offer: T&Cs

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Paddy Power's odds boost for Man Utd vs Liverpool .

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bet Builders.

Free bets are valid for 14 days and only deposits by Pay by Bank, cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

18+. Gambleaware.org

Offer expires at 15.30pm BST on Sunday, May 3, 2026

If you want more expert football betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's sports tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Man Utd vs Liverpool FAQs

When and where is Man Utd vs Liverpool taking place?

Manchester United take on Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday, May 3 at 3.30pm BST.

How can I watch Man Utd vs Liverpool live?

You can watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

What are the odds for Man Utd vs Liverpool?

Here are Paddy Power's latest odds for Man Utd vs Liverpool on Sunday.

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.