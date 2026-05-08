Get 66-1 odds for Liverpool to have shot on target vs Chelsea with Ladbrokes

Liverpool and Chelsea have each had tumultuous campaigns and clash in Saturday's early match in the Premier League looking to give their fans something to cheer about.

With an extra Champions League spot available, Liverpool can go a long way towards securing their place in the 2026-27 tournament with a win and Ladbrokes are offering 66-1 that the Reds will have a shot on target in this crunch clash, which will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Keep reading for details on how to claim your bonus , all the T&Cs, and a handy guide to creating a Ladbrokes account.

The pressure is on Liverpool and Chelsea to produce big performances as neither side's supporters are particularly pleased with what they have seen in 2025-26.

However, games between the sides tend to be entertaining, and both sides have scored in their last five league meetings.

They include Chelsea's 2-1 win in October's reverse game, in which Liverpool recorded two shots on target, but they hit the target five times when they beat the Blues 2-1 in October 2024 and they also registered five efforts on target in their defeat at Old Trafford.

Arne Slot's side were 1-2 to have a shot on target on Saturday but that price has now been boosted, and in a big way.

Click here to back Liverpool to have a shot on target vs Chelsea at 66-1 with Ladbrokes

Opening an account with Ladbrokes is hassle-free. You can create an account now using your mobile or laptop.

Following the steps below, you can create an account within plenty of time for Saturday's game.

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Ladbrokes here Open a new account Deposit a minimum of £5 by cards or Apple Pay Place a max £1 bet on Liverpool to have a shot on target in Liverpool vs Chelsea prior to kick-off at 12.30 BST on Saturday, May 9. Cashed out, partially cashed out and enhanced bets will not count towards the promotion If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use cash out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion If your bet is successful, you will receive 13 x £5 free bets (valid for four days). Stake & winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement



Ladbrokes Liverpool vs Chelsea betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's crucial that you read the small print before accepting Ladbrokes's odds boost for Liverpool vs Chelsea. Understanding the T&Cs will greatly enhance your understanding of the bonus and how to use it to snag a sizeable profit.

New customer offer .

Max stake £1.

Winnings paid as 13 x £5 free bet tokens, which will be credited within 24 hours of the market being settled.

Free bets are valid for four days, only deposits with cards and Apple Pay are eligible.

Excludes multiples & in-play bets.

Please gamble responsibly.

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

When is Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League?

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, May 9 with kick-off scheduled for 12.30pm BST.

Where is Liverpool vs Chelsea being played?

The Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Chelsea will take place at Anfield.

Where can I watch Liverpool vs Chelsea?

There is live coverage of Liverpool vs Chelsea on TNT Sports 1.

What are the odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea?

Here are Ladbrokes' latest odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday:

Odds correct at time of publishing

Remember to gamble responsibly . . .

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.