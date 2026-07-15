Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1

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England are just one win away from the World Cup final, and new Ladbrokes customers can back Thomas Tuchel's side to lift the trophy at a huge enhanced price of 66-1.

The Three Lions face Argentina in the semi-finals tonight, knowing victory in Atlanta would secure their place in Sunday's showpiece against Spain after La Roja booked their place with a 2-0 win over France.

England have overcome every challenge so far this summer and are now just two games away from ending a 60-year wait for World Cup glory. If you believe Tuchel's side can go all the way, this Ladbrokes World Cup offer provides a standout opportunity to back them at a significantly boosted price.

Back England to win the World Cup at 66-1 with Ladbrokes

England began the tournament among the favourites for glory and their performances throughout the competition have kept those hopes alive.

Tuchel's side navigated a difficult knockout route, showing resilience when required and finding ways to win in the biggest moments. With a place in the final now within touching distance, England will be determined to take the next step and secure their first World Cup final appearance since lifting the trophy on home soil in 1966.

Standing in their way are Argentina, the reigning world champions, who have also battled through a demanding tournament to reach the last four. The semi-final should be a corker between two historical rivals, with the winner earning the right to face Spain in Sunday's final.

A first World Cup final in 60 years would create sporting history for England, and Ladbrokes' boosted price of 66-1 to win the World Cup gives new customers the chance to back that dream becoming reality.

Back England to win the World Cup at 66-1 with Ladbrokes

How to claim Ladbrokes' England World Cup odds boost

Opening an account with Ladbrokes is quick and easy. You can sign up using your mobile or laptop before England's semi-final against Argentina.

Follow the steps below to claim the offer:

Here’s how to join:

Sign up with Ladbrokes here Open a new account Deposit a minimum of £10 using an eligible payment method Place a £1 single bet on England to win the World Cup at 66-1 before the final If successful, you will receive 13 x £5 free bets (valid for four days) Stake and winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement

Offer expires at 20:00pm BST on Wednesday, June 15

Ladbrokes England to win World Cup offer: terms and conditions

Make sure you check the full terms and conditions before claiming Ladbrokes' enhanced England World Cup odds boost.

New customers only

Minimum first deposit £10

Minimum/maximum stake £1

Bet £1 single on England to win the World Cup

Price boosted from 2/1 to 66/1

Winnings paid as 13 x £5 free bets

Free bets valid for four days

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Stake and winnings returned at original odds as cash on settlement

Restrictions and further T&Cs apply

T&Cs apply Please gamble responsibly

Offer expires at 20:00pm bst on Wednesday, July 15

Looking for the best 2026 World Cup betting offers? Visit our dedicated World Cup free bets page to compare the latest welcome offers, enhanced odds and bookmaker promotions from the UK's leading betting sites.

England vs Argentina World Cup semi-final details

When is England vs Argentina?

England face Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

Where is England vs Argentina being played?

The World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Who will England face in the World Cup final?

Spain booked their place in Sunday's final after beating France 2-0 in the first semi-final.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

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