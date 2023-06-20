Ladbrokes Royal Ascot offer day 2: get £20 in free bets guaranteed

Royal Ascot 2023 is here, and Ladbrokes are going hard on their coverage of the action from the scenic Berkshire track. The London-based and globally popular sportsbook has some of the most generous odds, bonuses and markets. But you must be a registered member to claim your share.

Click here to claim the £20 free bet offered by Ladbrokes.

All new players who take out an account with Ladbrokes through this page qualify for the welcome promotion. Claiming your share is fast and secure, taking just a few minutes. Keep reading as our ever-reliable team guides you toward a free bet.

Ladbrokes Royal Ascot betting offer: £20 in free bets

Ready to claim your £20 in Royal Ascot free bets? We’ll show you how. Ladbrokes offer all new players a welcome bonus, and it takes just a few minutes to register and start betting on horse racing. Join using your desktop computer, tablet or your mobile.

When creating an account, you’ll decide on a username and password. It should be memorable to you, but not obvious that it could be guessed or hacked by outside sources. Follow the steps below to join, get the welcome bonus, and start betting at Ascot.

Click any link to the Ladbrokes app and select ‘Join’

Complete the registration form, adding your details

Create a username and password

Make your first deposit and place a bet

£20 in free bets will be added to your balance

Ladbrokes sign-up offer: terms and conditions

You must read the terms and conditions when assessing the welcome bonus Ladbrokes offer. There’s nothing designed to trip you up or spoil your enjoyment of the bonus. Below are some of the most essential points from the T&Cs.

New UK & ROI customers only

Minimum deposit £5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify

First bet must be within 14 days of account registration

4 x £5 free bet

Free bets are available to use on selected sportsbook markets only

Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded

Free bet valid for seven days

Free bet stake not returned

18+, begambleaware.org

T&Cs apply

Why we know you’ll love Ladbrokes

You’re late to the party if you don’t already have an online betting account with Ladbrokes. They have been leading the way for generations, but there are plenty more delights to come. Here are three reasons to join Ladbrokes today.

Ladbrokes has a user-friendly mobile app that allows you to browse markets, compare odds, read predictions, place bets, and claim bonuses. Download the Ladbrokes app to your Android or iOS device, and it’s ready to play when you have a bet.

The Ladbrokes app and website’s live streaming tab allow customers to watch Royal Ascot anywhere. You can enjoy the show with a reliable Wi-Fi connection or available data. Benefit from HD coverage, expert commentary, and in-play betting.

The horse racing odds available to all Ladbrokes customers are better than you’ll find at the competition. This bookmaker is often market best price on the most popular runners, including favourites. Get better odds with Ladbrokes.

Royal Ascot day 2 schedule

2:30: Queen Mary Stakes

3:05: Kensington Palace Stakes

3:40: Duke of Cambridge Stakes

4:20: Prince of Wales’s Stakes

5:00: Royal Hunt Cup

5:35: Queen’s Vase

6:10: Windsor Castle Stakes

Your welcome bonus free bet can be used on any of the above races. Choose your winner and bet or explore the many options, including winning favourite, distances and more. There’s a bet to suit every race, budget and style. Check out this link for more Ladbrokes offers .

For more Royal Ascot betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to check what’s on offer with other leading bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post.