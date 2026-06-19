Kwiff Royal Ascot betting offer: get £40 in free bets for Friday's races

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Friday brings another thrilling chapter of Royal Ascot 2026, and new Kwiff customers can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer that includes £40 in free bets .

From supporting the leading contenders in the headline Group 1 races to uncovering potential value selections in the handicaps, this promotion gives you extra opportunities to make the most of day four of Royal Ascot.

How the Kwiff Royal Ascot welcome offer works

If you're opening a Kwiff account for the first time, qualifying for this Royal Ascot offer is simple.

After registering and placing your first qualifying wager, you'll receive your free bets once that bet has settled, giving you extra funds to use throughout the fourth day or later in the Royal Ascot meeting.

Steps to claim your Kwiff Royal Ascot bonus

Follow these steps to unlock your welcome offer:

Register for a new Kwiff account using the Complete the registration process. Deposit the qualifying amount using an eligible payment method. Place your first qualifying bet at the required minimum odds. Once your qualifying wager settles, your free bets will be credited automatically. Once the qualifying bet is settled, the free bets are credited and ready to use on other races throughout the Festival.

Kwiff R oyal Ascot promotion: key terms

As with any betting offer, it's important to check the terms and conditions. Here are the details for Kwiff's Ascot betting offer:

New UK customers.

Place a £10 real money bet at min.

2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit.

Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each).

Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts.

Credited after bet settlement. 7-day expiry. T&Cs apply.

Royal Ascot day four race guide

The penultimate day of Royal Ascot 2026 has some top-class offerings, with two Group 1 contests being the highlights.

The Coronation Stakes unearths the best three-year-old fillies' miler, with a clash of the Classic winners usually taking place.

Aidan O'Brien could have a stranglehold on this year's race as he has the red-hot favourite, Precise. Last year's star juvenile was well-beaten on her comeback in the 1,000 Guineas, but she was brilliant in the Irish equivalent last time.

Precise's Newmarket defeat came to stablemate True Love, before she emphatically turned the tables on her at the Curragh.

However, they could have a deciding rematch, although True Love also has the option of the Commonwealth Cup earlier on the card, alongside stablemate Albert Einstein.

The 6f Group could unearth another sprinting star and Venetian Sun is the favourite after her dominant win in a notable trial, the Sandy Lane Stakes.

Coppull took the course's official trial at the end of April, and his trainer Clive Cox may have a strong hand as he also has Song Of The Clyde in the race.

Venetian Sun won the opening Albany Stakes last year, while its 2023 winner was Porta Fortuna, so the race is bound to throw up a top-class juvenile.

The King Edward VII Stakes is also known as the 'Ascot Derby' and John and Thady Gosden's impressive performer Water To Wine is apparently being targeted at it.

The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes, the Sandringham Stakes and the Palace of Holyroodhouse are day four's handicap offerings.

Racing Post selections for Royal Ascot day four.

With Kwiff offering up to £40 in free bets , here are four selections from Racing Post expert Joel Rees to consider.

Sun Goddess to win the Albany Stakes @ 1.80 with Kwiff.

Albany Stakes Outfielder to win the Commonwealth Cup @ 19 with Kwiff.

Commonwealth Cup Precise to win the Coronation Stakes @ 1.55 with Kwiff.

Coronation Stakes Causeway to win the King Edward VII Stakes @ 2.00 with Kwiff.

Note, these odds are subject to change

Royal Ascot 2026 Friday race schedule

Friday June 19

For more expert insight, check out our expert Royal Ascot tips for the best racing picks.

Royal Ascot day four FAQs

When does Royal Ascot 2026 day four start?

The opening race on Royal Ascot day four is the Albany Stakes at 2:30pm. Friday's card features seven races, including four Group contests.

What races are on Royal Ascot day four?

The fourth day features the Albany Stakes, Commonwealth Cup, Duke of Edinburgh Stakes Handicap, Coronation Stakes, Sandringham Stakes Handicap, King Edward VII Stakes and Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap.

Can I place an each-way bet using a Royal Ascot free bet?

Many bookmakers allow free bets to be used on each-way wagers, although terms and conditions vary between operators. Check the promotion details before placing your bet.

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.