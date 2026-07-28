Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets: get up to £40 for new customers

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How to claim your Kwiff Glorious Goodwood day two b etting offer

Signing up with Kwiff is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Kwiff and grab your £40 Kwiff free bet to place on any of the races this week.

1. Register & claim offer

2. Deposit & Bet

3. Get your £40 in free bets

Kwiff Glorious Goodwood b etting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the new player promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how the Glorious Goodwood betting offer works and what's expected of you as a new customer.

New UK customers.

Place a £10 real money bet at min. 2.0 odds within 5 days of deposit.

Get 4 x £10 Free Bets: 1 Single, 2 Accas & 1 Bet Builder (min. 3 selections each).

Excludes cashout, E/W, Multis, Ineligible Markets & Odds Boosts.

Credited after bet settlement. 7-day expiry.

T&Cs apply.

At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best racing free bets and bookmaker offers , so take a look as you can claim up to £2,000+ in sports bonuses and betting offers.

Kwiff day two Glorious Goodwood p review

Day two of the Qatar Goodwood Festival centres around the Group 1 Sussex Stakes, one of the most prestigious mile races of the summer. The feature contest regularly shapes the pecking order among the top milers, while another competitive supporting card ensures there is quality from start to finish.

Bow Echo bids to enhance his growing reputation as he tackles older horses for the first time after an excellent campaign against his fellow three-year-olds. Opera Ballo arrives on the back of a creditable effort in the Queen Anne Stakes, while Gstaad is poised to lock horns with Bow Echo once again in a fascinating renewal.

The Group 3 Molecomb Stakes provides another highlight, with Goodwood's sharp five furlongs set to test some of the quickest juveniles in training. Crownbreaker heads into the race as a progressive contender for Kevin Philippart de Foy, while Adonius looks to build on his impressive Lily Agnes success at Chester.

With a top-class mile contest an exciting juvenile sprint and a Group 3 7f contest taking centre stage, another captivating afternoon awaits at Goodwood.

Day two racing schedule + where to spend your £40 in Kwiff Glorious Goodwood free bets

Here are the races to watch out for on Glorious Goodwood Day two.

Wednesday July 29

With Kwiff offering a total of £40 in Glorious Goodwood free bets for day two, there are plenty of options available for you to bet on. Here are some ideas:

Bow Echo to win the Sussex Stakes @SP with Kwiff



The star miler of the three-year-old division this season, Bow Echo looks to make the step into open company. He has shown a lot of class, however and can make the weight-for-age allowance count to land favouritism.





@SP with Kwiff Where Love Lives to win the Molecomb Stakes @SP with Kwiff



An impressive winner of the National Stakes at Sandown two starts ago, he was ultimately disappointing in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot. He had excuses that day though and is now running for Donnacha O'Brien for the first time.

Note, these odds are subject to change

For more betting insight, be sure to check out Racing Post's horse racing tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

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