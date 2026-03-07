Kwiff Cheltenham 2026 betting offer: bet £10 and get a £30 Surprise Bet

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

With the 2026 Cheltenham Festival just a few days away, Kwiff are offering new customers the chance to unlock a £30 Surprise Bet when they place a £10 qualifying wager.

This welcome promotion is available exclusively to new users who

Whether you’re planning to back one of the Festival favourites or try your luck in the competitive handicaps, Kwiff’s sign-up bonus offers extra value when betting on the racing at Prestbury Park.

Kwiff Cheltenham sign-up offer: £30 Surprise Bet

Kwiff’s Cheltenham offer is slightly different from standard free bet promotions. After placing a £10 qualifying bet, customers will receive a £30 Surprise Bet.

Rather than selecting the market yourself, Kwiff automatically places the bet on a random sporting market, creating an added element of unpredictability for punters.

To qualify for the promotion, your initial bet must:

Be £10 or more

Be placed at minimum odds of 2-1

Be placed within five days of registration

Once the qualifying bet has settled, the £30 Surprise Bet will be credited to your account within 48 hours.

How to claim yo ur Kwiff Cheltenham free bets

Getting started with the Kwiff Cheltenham promotion is quick and straightforward:

Register a new account with Kwiff through the link in this article

Deposit funds into your account

Place a £10 bet at minimum odds of 1.5 within five days of signing up

Once your qualifying bet has settled, your £30 Surprise Bet will be credited within 48 hours

The Surprise Bet will automatically be placed by Kwiff on a randomly selected sports market.

Kwiff £30 Surprise Bet terms and conditions

As with all bookmaker offers, it’s important to understand the key conditions before claiming the promotion. Here are the main terms for Kwiff’s welcome offer:

New UK customers only, 18+

Place a £10 qualifying bet within five days of registering

Minimum odds of 1.5 required

Each-way bets are excluded

Receive a £30 Surprise Bet

The Surprise Bet is system-placed on a random sports market

Awarded within 48 hours of the qualifying bet settling

Void bets do not qualify

Full terms and conditions apply

Cheltenham Festival preview

It’s time to feel and hear that famous Cheltenham roar. The four-day Festival is the highlight of the jumps season, where every top trainer, jockey and owner wants to leave their mark.

Willie Mullins dominated last year, securing his 12th leading trainer title and equalling his 2022 record of ten winners. He now has 113 Festival victories to his name and is expected to feature heavily again in 2026, with stars like Galopin Des Champs targeting the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, alongside Gaelic Warrior, I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West.

Nicky Henderson isn’t far behind with 75 wins at Prestbury Park, and he’ll bring a strong team including Old Park Star (Supreme), Lulamba (Arkle) and Jango Baie (Gold Cup). The British-Irish rivalry for the Prestbury Cup looks set to intensify, with Dan Skelton, Paul Nicholls, Ben Pauling and Olly Murphy all sending top contenders.

With a £10 horse racing free bet in hand, you can back any of these big names – whether a short-priced favourite in a Grade 1 or an outsider in a tight handicap. Meanwhile, your £10 football accumulator free bet is perfect for taking advantage of the midweek matches running alongside the Festival – check out our

Cheltenham Festival 2026 schedule

Day one

Day two

Day three

Day four

Cheltenham Festival 2026 FAQs

When is the Cheltenham Festival 2026?

The Festival runs from Tuesday, March 10 to Friday, March 13, 2026.

How many races take place during the Festival?

There are 28 races across four days, with seven races each afternoon.

What is the most prestigious race of the meeting?

The Cheltenham Gold Cup, staged on the final day, is widely considered the most prestigious race in National Hunt racing.

Where is the Cheltenham Festival held?

The meeting takes place at Cheltenham Racecourse in Gloucestershire, also known as Prestbury Park.

