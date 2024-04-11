Kitty's Light Odds at the 2024 Grand National + Grab £30 in Free Bets with bet365

Kitty's Light, a horse once overlooked due to his Flat-racing lineage and modest size, has defied expectations to become a formidable stayer.

Purchased for just 5,000 guineas, he has since proven his mettle with standout performances in key races like the Eider Chase, Scottish National and bet365 Gold Cup.

Kitty's Light's journey from an unassuming start to a potential Grand National contender captures the heart and spirit of horse racing, and he is sure to have been tactically prepared for the race by Christian Williams, who specialises in these marathon chases.

Below, you'll find his 2024 Grand National odds, our experts view of his chances and details on how back him for Aintree's showpiece, while also receiving a generous £30 free bet from bet365 .

Kitty's Light Grand National Odds: A 2024 Preview

Jack Tudor raises a salute after winning the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last spring on Kitty's Light Credit: Edward Whitaker

Looking for the perfect bookmaker to assist you with this year’s Grand National? The team at bet365 are ready and waiting with an enticing offer of £30 in free bets for all new customers.

With price promises, promotions and extra places on the biggest races, bet365 is the place to be if you're thinking of backing Kitty's Light for glory in Aintree's showpiece on Saturday.

A single £10 bet on Christian Williams' incredible eight-year-old with bet365 would secure you £30 in free bets to use on the other races on Saturday's card.

Below, we provide you with a fact file for Kitty's Light to give you an insight.

Who trains Kitty’s Light?

Christian Williams trains Kitty's Light at Ogmore Farm, Ogmore-by-sea in Glamorgan, Wales. His yard is well-known for its picturesque location and the fact they're often found training their horses, including Kitty's Light, on the beach.

Who owns Kitty’s Light?

The owners of Kitty's Light are Richard Bedford and All Stars Sports Racing who picked him up for 5,000 Guineas back in 2017.

Number of races run: 35

Number of wins: 7 (all over fences)

Prize-money earned: £439,295

Big-race wins: Eider Chase (2023), Scottish National (2023) and bet365 Gold Cup )2023)

What do our experts have to say on the chances of Kitty’s Light in the 2024 Grand National?

Stormed home in major staying chases on good/good to soft last February/April, winning the Eider (4m1f), Scottish National (4m) and at Sandown (3m4f); wore cheekpieces with tongue-tie last two occasions. Uncompetitive this term, for which the handicapper has dropped him back just 1lb. The ground is a bigger question (not often seen on soft or heavy) but he's reportedly blossomed since Cheltenham and there's no doubt he'll be suited by every yard if he's back to form.

Richard Austen

How to bet on Kitty’s Light to win the 2024 Grand National + grab £30 in Free Bets

ESHER, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Jack Tudor riding Kitty's Light (red/blue) clear the last to win The bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Sandown Park Racecourse on April 29, 2023 in Esher, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The welcome bonus covered on this page is available to all new customers of bet365. If you don’t already have an account with this globally popular bookie, it’s time to start. Create an account, make your first deposit, and place a qualifying sportsbook bet, and the £30 in bet credits will be added to your balance.

Here is an easy-to-follow, step-by-step guide on registering as a new customer at bet365 and claiming the £30 free bet welcome bonus .

Click here to register at bet365 Select the Join button on the homepage Complete the registration form, providing your details Create a username and password Deposit £10+ using a card Head to the horse racing tab and find the 4.00 Aintree, Saturday Add Kitty's Light to your betslip and stake £10 on him to win Now sit back and cheer him home £30 worth of bet credits will be added to your balance on settlement

Bet365 sign-up offer: terms & conditions

Before joining, you must read the terms and conditions attached to the bet365 welcome bonus. Doing so will give you a strong understanding of how the deal works and what’s expected of you as a registered customer.

New customers at bet365 only

Minimum deposit requirement

Free bets are paid as bet credits

Free bets available upon settlement of qualifying bets

Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply

Returns exclude bet credits stake

Time limits and T&Cs apply

T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Why bet on Kitty's Light for the Grand National with bet365

Most bettors come for the £30 in bet credits but stay for the excellent service. Bet365 are among the most trusted names in the online sports betting industry, with millions of regular users across the UK and Ireland. Here are just three of the advantages of choosing bet365 for your Grand National bets.

Bet365 offer an easy and generous cash-out feature

The cash-out feature available at bet365 has to be seen to be believed. The bet365 offers are generous, allowing customers to consider cashing out their racing multiples for a profit or letting them run to a finish.

Bet365’s price promise on bets

Bet365 has pledged to new and existing customers to offer their price promise on every race. They will not be beaten on price on any race shown live on ITV. No bookie will offer higher odds than bet365 on live racing.

Bet365 offer enhanced each-way places

The trading team at bet365 has agreed to enhance the place terms of several top races each day. That gives members a better chance of landing a profit or seeing a return if their horse fails to win but does secure a place.

For more Grand National betting offers and free bets for new and existing customers, be sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.